"KKR will surely target Cameron Green": Irfan Pathan on Australian all-rounder ahead of IPL 2026 auction

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan discussed why Australian all-rounder Cameron Green will attract strong interest from teams like Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction.

Advertisement

Speaking on the 'TATA IPL Auction Most Wanted' show, JioStar expert Irfan Pathan said that Green could offer a like-for-like replacement to KKR after Andre Russell's retirement. He added that CSK could also show interest in the Australian all-rounder.

Advertisement

"Cameron Green is a top-quality all-rounder, and with KKR entering the auction with a sizeable purse, they'll surely target him. With Andre Russell retired, Green offers a like-for-like replacement -- someone who can contribute with both bat and ball, though he'll probably bat a bit higher in the order. I expect CSK to show interest too," Pathan said.

Advertisement

Earlier, Green confirmed he will be fully available to bowl in the IPL 2026 season, according to ESPNcricinfo. The 26-year-old, who previously played for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2023 and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2024, had missed the IPL 2025 season while recovering from back surgery.

Green returned to international cricket in June as a specialist batter but has since been cleared to bowl and has been featuring as an allrounder for Australia in the ongoing Ashes series.

Advertisement

JioStar expert Pathan also explained why New Zealand star Daryl Mitchell remains a valuable overseas option in IPL.

"Daryl Mitchell is a quality overseas batter who plays spin exceptionally well -- that's exactly why Chennai Super Kings invested heavily in him earlier, paying around 14 crore. His ability to handle spin on tricky surfaces like Chennai's makes him a strong asset. With solid experience in both international and league cricket, he brings the temperament and skill teams look for in a proven overseas performer," Pathan said.

IPL has finalised the list of players for the 2026 season. The list features 350 players who will be up for bidding at the upcoming auction in Abu Dhabi on December 16.

Out of 1,390 players who registered for the auction, 350 were shortlisted, including 240 Indian and 110 overseas players. The pool also includes 224 uncapped Indian players and 14 uncapped overseas players, bringing fresh talent and depth to this year's auction. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)