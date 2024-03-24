KKR win epic battle vs SRH

PTI

Kolkata, March 23

Harshit Rana's resilience in the final over and Andre Russell's muscling fifty helped Kolkata Knight Riders survive Heinrich Klaasen's six-hitting spree and score a thrilling four-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL match here today.

Klaasen almost turned the match on its head with a 29-ball 63, studded with eight sixes, as SRH were in hot pursuit of KKR's imposing 208/7 — thanks to Russell's 64 off 25 balls and Phil Salt's 54 off 40 — but could only make 204/7.

The South African took IPL's costliest buy Mitchell Starc to the cleaners, smashing him for three sixes, while Bengal's Shahbaz Ahmed ended the Aussie left-arm pacer's over with another six.

That 26-run over meant Starc, who joined KKR for a record Rs 24.75 crore, finished with woeful figures of 4-0-53-0.

Needing 13 off the last over, KKR gambled with rookie pacer Rana as he was hammered for seven runs off the first two balls.

But he dismissed Shahbaz and then Klaasen off his penultimate delivery, which came through a superb backward diving catch by Suyash Sharma, to give the local side a fantastic win.

Brief scores: KKR: 208/7 in 20 overs (Russell 64*, Salt 54; Natarajan 3/32); SRH: 204/7 in 20 overs (Klaasen 63, Agarwal 32; Rana 3/33, Russell 2/25).

