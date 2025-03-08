DT
Home / Sports / KKR's IPL 2024 Trophy Tour makes grand entrance in Patna

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) landmark Trophy Tour continued its journey to celebrate their third Indian Premier League (IPL) title, making a memorable stop in Patna to engage with passionate fans in the city.
ANI
Updated At : 08:11 AM Mar 08, 2025 IST
Patna (Bihar) [India], March 8 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) landmark Trophy Tour continued its journey to celebrate their third Indian Premier League (IPL) title, making a memorable stop in Patna to engage with passionate fans in the city.

In Patna, the trophy was showcased at the historic Golghar, where fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the prestigious silverware. The trophy was also displayed in all its magnificence along the banks of the River Ganga at the cultural landmark Bhadra Ghat.

The tour made its final stop in Patna at City Center Mall, where enthusiastic supporters had the opportunity to interact with the trophy and celebrate KKR's triumphant 2024 campaign.

With enthusiasm for the upcoming season building, KKR's historic Trophy Tour continues to engage with fans across the region. Before the trophy returns to Kolkata, the prestigious award will be presented in Durgapur on March 9 as the tour reaches its business end.

The Kolkata Knight Riders will kick off their IPL 2025 campaign against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 22 at the iconic Eden Gardens.

KKR squad for IPL 2025:

-Batters: Rinku Singh (retained), Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia, Ajinkya Rahane.

-Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

-Allrounders: Venkatesh Iyer (pace), Andre Russell (pace; retained), Sunil Narine (spin; retained), Ramandeep Singh (pace; retained), Anukul Roy (spin), Moeen Ali (spin).

-Spinners: Varun Chakravarthy (retained), Mayank Markande.

-Fast bowlers: Harshit Rana (retained), Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson, Umran Malik. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

