KL Rahul completes 10,000 international runs, marks milestone with explosive ton in 3rd WI ODI

New Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 3 (ANI): Indian batter KL Rahul completed his 10,000 international runs during the third ODI against West Indies, becoming the 15th Indian to achieve the coveted milestone.

During the third WI ODI, India was in a spot of bother at 4/2. After half-centuries from Rohit Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL cracked his ninth ODI ton in just 80 balls, ending at 129* in 87 balls, with 10 fours and six sixes at a strike rate of over 148.

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Now in 243 matches and 281 innings, KL has scored 10,094 runs at an average of 41.03, with 23 centuries and 63 fifties.

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In ODIs, KL has scored 3,541 runs in 101 matches and innings at an average of 51.31 and a strike rate of over 92, with nine centuries and 20 fifties, with a best score of 129*. In Tests, KL has made 4,288 runs in 70 matches and 122 innings at an average of 36.64, with 12 centuries and 21 fifties, including a best score of 199. In T20Is, KL has scored 2,265 runs in 72 matches and 68 innings at an average of 37.75 and a strike rate of over 139, with two centuries and 22 fifties, with a best score of 110*.

This is the third-highest score by an Indian batter while batting at number five, next to Yuvraj Singh's 139 against Australia (Sydney, 2004) and MS Dhoni's 134 against England (Cuttack, 2017).

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This year in ODIs, KL has scored 323 runs in 10 matches and eight innings at an average of 80.75 and a strike rate of 136.28, with two centuries.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and opted to bat first but were off to a nightmarish start with skipper Shubman Gill (1) and Virat Kohli (0) departing. Rohit Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad put on a 137-run stand for the third wicket, with Rohit dismissed for 92 off 85 balls, with 10 fours and three sixes. Ruturaj scored 57 off 69 balls, with a four and four sixes, making the most of his batting time. It was an explosive ton from KL, which saw him batting quite a lot with lower-order, taking India to 351/7, their 45th 350-plus score in ODIs, the most by a team. (ANI)

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