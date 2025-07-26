DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / KL Rahul completes 9000 runs in international cricket

KL Rahul completes 9000 runs in international cricket

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:36 PM Jul 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Manchester [UK], July 26 (ANI): Indian batter KL Rahul continues his stellar form in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy as he completes 9000 runs in international cricket across all formats on Saturday.

Advertisement

He achieved his feat in his outing against the Three Lions in the fourth test at Manchester. He has scored 9,050 runs in 219 matches at an average of 40.04, with 19 centuries and 58 fifties in 256 innings.

During this series, he has smashed 451 runs, in four Tests, at an average of 64.42, with two centuries and fifty each. India is already trailing 2-1 in the five-match series.

Advertisement

With England looking strong at home and India now facing fresh injury worries, the visitors will have to dig deep and produce something special to stay alive in the contest.

Coming to the fourth test, after an early jolt just before Lunch, India found stability in the second session of Day 4, thanks to a composed partnership between skipper Shubman Gill and opener KL Rahul.

Advertisement

The duo ensured there were no further hiccups as India went into Tea at 86/2 in the Manchester Test on Saturday

Gill, who looked in fine touch, notched up his eighth Test fifty and fourth against England off 77 deliveries. His innings has been laced with eight delightful boundaries, showing great control and intent at the crease. He is batting on 52 off 80 deliveries.

Rahul also completed 1000 Test runs in England, becoming only the fifth Indian to do so after legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar, and Virat Kohli.

With 1575 runs, Tendulkar is in first place, followed by Dravid (1376), Gavaskar (1152), and Kohli (1096). Now, Rahul joins this elite list, marking another solid milestone in his career.

Brief Scores: India 358 & 86/2 (Shubman Gill 52*, KL Rahul 30*; Chris Woakes 2/25) vs England 669 (Joe Root 150, Ben Stokes 141, Ravindra Jadeja 4/143). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts