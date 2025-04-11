KL Rahul enters top 10 IPL run-getters list, continues impressive chasing run

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 11 (ANI): Delhi Capitals (DC) wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul entered the top 10 run-getters in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday, overtaking the current Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Ajinkya Rahane and former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik.

Rahul made this upward movement in charts during his side's IPL 2025 clash against RCB at his home ground of M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday. During a tough run-chase of 164 runs in which DC was restricted to 58/4, he played a free-flowing, aggressive and 360-degree knock of 93* in 53 balls, with seven fours and three sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 175.47.

Ever since his IPL debut in 2013, KL has scored 4,868 runs in 135 matches and 126 innings at an average of 46.36 and a strike rate of 135.67. He has also made four centuries and 39 fifties, with a best score of 132*. He is the 10th-highest run-getter in league's history. The pinnacle of his batting in the IPL came in 2020, when he won the Orange Cap for most runs with Punjab Kings (PBKS), scoring 670 runs in 14 matches and innings at an average of 55.83 and a strike rate of 129.34, with a century and five fifties.

The right-hander is known to boast of an incredible record against RCB, a team which he represented in the 2013 and 2016 seasons, scoring 741 runs in 17 matches and 16 innings against them at an average of 74.10, with a strike rate of 147.31. He has scored a century and four fifties against RCB, with the best score of 132*.

In successful IPL run-chases, Rahul holds a record to behold and is in a league of his own, with 1,208 runs in 25 successful chases, at an average of 71.05, strike rate of 148.58 and 15 half-centuries, with his best score being 98*.

Of the 56 batters who have aggregated at least 500 runs in successful IPL chases, only David Miller has a higher average (1037 runs at 103.70).

After opting to bowl first, Delhi Capitals, led by the spin attack of Kuldeep Yadav (2/17) and Vipraj Nigam (2/18), restricted the home side to 163/7 in their 20 overs, with standout knocks played by Phil Salt (37 in 17 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) and Tim David (37* in 20 balls, with two fours and four sixes). This happened despite a powerful 61-run stand between Salt and Virat Kohli (22 in 14 balls, with a four and two sixes),

Delhi Capitals were then reduced to 58/4, but Rahul, along with Tristan Stubbs, showed resistance as they compiled an unbeaten stand of 111 runs for the fifth wicket to take their team to a clinical win. Rahul played an unbeaten knock of 93 off 53, consisting of seven fours and six sixes, while Stubbs scored 38* off 23, with four boundaries and a six, in the team's fourth win.

DC is at the second place with four wins in all of their four matches, while RCB sits in fourth spot with three wins in five matches and two losses.

KL secured the 'Player of the Match' award. (ANI)

