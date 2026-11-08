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Home / Sports / KL Rahul gifts Game Changer award smartphone to official after 2nd ODI win against New Zealand

KL Rahul gifts Game Changer award smartphone to official after 2nd ODI win against New Zealand

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ANI
Updated At : 10:02 AM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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Wellington [New Zealand], November 8 (ANI): Star Indian cricketer KL Rahul won hearts with a thoughtful gesture after gifting his Game Changer of the Match prize smartphone to an official following the second ODI against New Zealand in Wellington.

The lady official expressed surprise and gratitude after receiving the phone from Rahul, saying she had not expected the gesture.

"Well, he just gave me his phone. I am a bit of shocked, it was very kind of them to give it over to me. I wasn't expecting it, that's for sure," the lady official said in a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The BCCI also praised Rahul's gesture in a post on X, writing, "Big player. Bigger heart An act of kindness and pure 𝙆𝙇𝙖𝙨𝙨."

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https://x.com/BCCI/status/2119273126890754060?a=IDKBjsvQmMNisTVorg8&s=20

India defeated New Zealand by four runs (DLS method) in the rain-curtailed second ODI in Wellington on Saturday, taking a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. Gurnoor Brar starred with career-best figures of 4/30 as India bowled out New Zealand for 134 in 41 overs.

Daryl Mitchell top-scored with 55, while Auqib Nabi and Anshul Kamboj claimed two wickets each. Chasing 135, India struggled at 47/4 before Shreyas Iyer (30) and Rahul (26*) steadied the innings.

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New Zealand fought back to reduce India to 113/7 before rain interrupted play, with India four runs ahead of the DLS par score to secure victory. Indian speedster Gurnoor was named Player of the Match for his brilliant four-wicket haul that dismantled  New Zealand's batting attack.

The third ODI between India and New Zealand is scheduled to take place in Hamilton on November 10. While the Black Caps will aim to bounce back in the five-match series, the Men in Blue will look to extend their advantage and take an unassailable lead. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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