KL Rahul, Prasidh Krishna named in Karnataka's Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 squad

KL Rahul, Prasidh Krishna named in Karnataka's Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 squad

ANI
Updated At : 10:00 PM Dec 17, 2025 IST
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 17 (ANI): Indian wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul and fast bowler Prasidh Krishna have been named in the squad of Karnataka for the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, set to take place from December 24 to January 8, as per a letter from the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

Both KL Rahul and Prasidh Krishna are part of India's current ODI setup and featured in the recently concluded series against South Africa.

Defending champion Karnataka named a 16-member squad, which Mayank Agarwal will lead, while Karun Nair is set to be his deputy in the 50-over tournament.

Karnataka has been placed in Group A alongside Jharkhand, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Tripura, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, and will play their group-stage matches in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat will begin its Vijay Hazare campaign with a match against Services.

Karnataka Vijay Hazare Trophy Squad:

Mayank Agarawal (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair (vc), R. Smaran, KL Shrijith, Abhinav Manohar, Shreyas Gopal, V. Vyshak, Manvanth Kumar L, Shreesha S Achar, Abhilash Shetty, Sharath BR, Harshil Dharmani, Dhruv Prabhakar, KL Rahul, Prasidh Krishna.

KL Rahul last featured in the VHT back in 2019. He represented Karnataka in the Vijay Hazare Trophy from 2010 to 2019, appearing in 42 matches and batting in all 42 innings. He scored a total of 1,709 runs at an impressive average of 44.97, with a highest score of 131, with a strike rate of 77.19. He has four centuries and 11 half-centuries to his name.

Prasidh Krishna featured in the Vijay Hazare 2024-25 season. He played three matches and bowled in all three innings. He picked up seven wickets, with his best bowling figures in the tournament being 3 for 84, and he finished with a bowling average of 26.28.

Overall, Prasidh Krishna has played 39 VHT matches and has taken 74 wickets at an average of 20.17 (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

