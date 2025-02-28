Dubai [UAE], February 28 (ANI): As Team India prepares to face New Zealand in their Group A encounter of the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai on Sunday, wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul has provided a reassuring update regarding the squad's fitness levels.

Addressing the media during the pre-match press conference, Rahul stated that there are no significant injury concerns within the team.

"Fitness-wise, I think there's no... I don't know too much, but from whatever I know, I think everything seems pretty okay. There's no real concerns about anyone missing games as far as I know. We'll probably know more in today's training," Rahul commented.

He further mentioned that all players have been actively participating in training sessions and gym workouts, indicating their readiness for the upcoming match.

"Everyone's been in the gym, everyone's been at training the last time as well. So, yeah, little some concerns, but I don't think it's too much," Rahul added.

This update comes as a relief to fans, especially considering recent injury scares. Notably, during India's match against Pakistan, pacer Mohammed Shami left the field after bowling a few overs due to minor pain in his ankle.

With the squad in good shape, Team India aims to continue their strong performance in the tournament as they take on New Zealand in the crucial Group A fixture.

Rahul revealed that Shami always finds a way to challenge wicketkeepers, often forcing him into full-length dives.

"The tough thing against Shami while wicketkeeping is that in every game--funnily somehow--he'll make sure that I'm diving full length. And then he gives me one or two opportunities to be brilliant behind the stumps or look stupid sometimes," Rahul said.

He pointed out that Shami, along with Jasprit Bumrah, generates a unique wobble effect on the ball, making it even harder to predict and collect cleanly.

"One of the few bowlers whose ball really wobbles--him and sometimes Bumrah, when he bowls in the second or third spell. I don't know what it has to do with anything, but he gets the ball to wobble behind the stumps as well. So that's been very challenging," he said.

Beyond his natural seam movement, Rahul emphasized Shami's accuracy and sharpness, aspects that often go underappreciated.

"Everyone talks about how he's gifted, how he can get the ball to seam in any condition, and how upright his seam is. But not many people talk about how accurate he is and how sharp he is. He can actually surprise you with his pace," Rahul praised. (ANI)

