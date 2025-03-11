New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): India's wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul added a touch of rapper Kanye West while recalling the knock in the Champions Trophy final that helped him forge a memory that will stay with him forever.

Rahul was one of the architects behind India's stability in the middle order and offered available contributions to turn India into a batting powerhouse. His range of strokes and composure to finish the innings made him a suitable candidate for the number six spot.

By implementing his expertise as a finisher to good effect, India lifted the trophy by outwitting New Zealand in the final on Sunday in Dubai with a four-wicket win.

Using Kanye's quote, Rahul expressed his delight about India's victory in a video posted by the BCCI and said, "People want to know what I would do if we didn't win. I guess we will never know. It was very special, and I'm really happy we got over the line and won the ICC Champions Trophy.

During India's pursuit of the 252-run target against the Kiwis in the final, things started to look bleak for the Rohit Sharma-led side after losing its fourth wicket at 183/4.

Rahul held his composure, kept India's chase intact with his unbeaten 34 and delivered the killer blow with Ravindra Jadeja to see off the chase.

Throughout his stay on the crease, Rahul kept reminding himself to stay calm and back his shots that have allowed him to thrive throughout the tournament.

"There was pressure, and I tried to stay really calm. But I kept myself to be not afraid to play my shots. If there is a ball I can hit, if it's in my range, I am going to go for it. I am going to try to finish this game as early as I can, if possible. I will never forget this," he added.

Rahul has reinvented himself as a player since the dawn of a new era in Indian cricket, marked by the arrival of Gautam Gambhir.

Rahul ended the tournament with 140 runs at an average of 140.00 and a strike rate of 97.90, with the best score of 42* in five matches and four innings. (ANI)

