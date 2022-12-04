 KL Rahul says 'have been asked by team management to be ready to keep wickets in ODIs' : The Tribune India

KL Rahul says 'have been asked by team management to be ready to keep wickets in ODIs'

Rahul has sporadically kept wickets and batted in middle-order back in 2021 and in the first ODI against Bangladesh, he did don the big gloves apart from scoring 73 runs

KL Rahul says 'have been asked by team management to be ready to keep wickets in ODIs'

India's K L Rahul plays a shot during the first one day international cricket match between Bangladesh and India in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Sunday, December 4, 2022. AP/PTI



PTI

Mirpur, December 4

The Indian team management, headed by Rahul Dravid, has asked KL Rahul to be “ready to keep wickets and bat in middle-order” in ODIs going ahead, the Indian vice-captain revealed on Sunday.

Rahul has sporadically kept wickets and batted in middle-order back in 2021 and in the first ODI against Bangladesh, he did don the big gloves apart from scoring 73 runs.

This was after Rishabh Pant was rested from the ODI series on medical team’s advice.

Rahul dropped an aerial catch of Player of the Match Mehidy Hasan Miraj, which could have ensured victory for India rather than the one-wicket defeat.

“We haven’t played a lot of ODIs in last 8-9 months but if you look at 2020-21, I have kept wickets, and I have batted at Nos 4 and 5. This is the role that team has asked me to be ready for in white ball cricket as I have done it before,” Rahul curtly replied when asked about Pant’s absence.

Rahul, who by virtue of being vice-captain, is a part of the team management, however didn’t clarify whether Pant was rested because of workload management or due to some niggle.

“When it comes to Rishabh, I am not sure to be honest, just found today, that he is going to be released. What the reasons are, medical team will be in a better situation to answer those questions.

Rahul didn’t feel that either batters or bowlers should be held responsible for this defeat.

“That’s cricket right. You have to expect the unexpected. As long as cricket has been played, these kind of things keep happening. They fought very well till the end and the couple of dropped catches and that innings from Mehidy.”

He was personally satisfied after scoring runs on a tricky wicket.

“One of those days where it looked like I was timing the ball better (than others). The shots I picked fortunately went to boundary, every option that I picked went my way,” he said.

“Such innings gives you joy as a batter as you are challenged and you put your hand up when team requires. Ideally, we should have got 40 runs more. I did fancy 230-240 if I batted till end or even if I could have batted till 40th over.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Himachal

Alert across country on drugs made by Baddi firm

2
Punjab

Pilgrims irked over deplorable condition of Sachkhand Express

3
Nation

Ready for war with India if attacked: Pak's new Army chief Asif Munir

4
Haryana

Expressway project may disrupt Faridabad traffic for four days

5
Punjab

Power woes to end in Punjab as Jharkhand coal mine begins operations after 7 years

6
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh blames 'sarkar ki nalayaki' for Sidhu Moosewala's murder, prays the late singer gets justice

7
Nation

Twin sisters from Mumbai marry same man in Solapur, video of ceremony goes viral

8
Punjab

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students

9
Nation

NIA to court: Terrorist Rinda still absconding

10
Chandigarh

Chandigarh-Zirakpur side of elevated road thrown open

Don't Miss

View All
In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar
Amritsar

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar

Goldy Brar, mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's killing, detained in California: Sources
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources

Sidhu Moosewala’s father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court
Punjab

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-cr ‘grabbed’ by realtors in Mohali
Punjab

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala’s cremation site turns market for his fans
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

Watch: 80-year-old ‘kakis’ catch up on ‘nostalgia of decades’ as they meet after ages
Trending

Watch: 80-year-old 'kakis' catch up on 'nostalgia of decades' as they meet after ages

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Top News

Air quality panel bans non-essential construction work in Delhi-NCR

Delhi chokes again, air quality deteriorates to 'severe', GRAP Stage III kicks in

National capital's 24-hour average air quality index recorde...

Delhi MCD poll LIVE updates: Voting under way for 250 municipal wards; 3-way contest between AAP, BJP and Congress

50 per cent voting in MCD polls; Both AAP, BJP claim victory

The counting of votes will take place on December 7

French President Macron trusts ‘friend’ Narendra Modi to bring both nations together to build peace and sustainable world

French President Macron trusts ‘friend’ Narendra Modi to bring both nations together to build peace and sustainable world

French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain offers full support to Ind...

PM Modi meets mother Heeraben in Gandhinagar; has arrived to cast vote in second phase of Gujarat Assembly polls

PM Modi meets mother Heeraben in Gandhinagar; has arrived to cast vote in second phase of Gujarat Assembly polls

Spent around 45 minutes with his mother before leaving for t...

Iran protesters call for strike; prosecutor says morality police shut down, interior ministry silent on issue

Iran protesters call for strike; prosecutor says morality police shut down, interior ministry silent on issue

Protesters call for economic boycott from Monday to Wednesda...


Cities

View All

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar

Shift ISBT for permanent solution to traffic congestion: Amritsar residents

Stretch of problems: Poor management to blame for jams from Amritsar Railway Station Road to Bhandari Bridge

Tangled Mess: Risking life, vendors operating under transformers in Amritsar

Amritsar MC asked to remove roadside encroachments

Muktsar ‘birdman’ builds nests for 5K winged guests

Muktsar ‘birdman’ builds nests for 5K winged guests

Seven of gang arrested for carjacking in Bathinda

Chandigarh: Shifting of grain market may be delayed

Chandigarh: Shifting of grain market may be delayed

Imperative for India to monitor Pakistan's aberrant nature: Lt Gen Davar (retd) at Military lit fest

Spurious Drugs: No FIR yet, onus on Chandigarh drug authority, says PGI

Chandigarh-Zirakpur side of elevated road thrown open

Chandigarh: Triangular Mayoral polls on the cards

Air quality panel bans non-essential construction work in Delhi-NCR

Delhi chokes again, air quality deteriorates to 'severe', GRAP Stage III kicks in

50 per cent voting in MCD polls; Both AAP, BJP claim victory

After AIIMS, Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital faces hacking attack

Delhi HC sets aside conviction, 6-yr jail term considering lost trial court record

MCD polls: Wholesale, retail markets in City to remain shut on Sunday

State-level school games from Dec 6, but no funds released yet

State-level school games from Dec 6, but no funds released yet

District leaders make the cut as BJP rejigs state, central panels

Pilgrims irked over deplorable condition of Sachkhand Express

Grewal upset at exclusion of loyal workers

Kapurthala police bust interstate gang of robbers with arrest of 5

22 months on, project to develop Haibowal Leisure Valley hangs fire

22 months on, project to develop Haibowal Leisure Valley hangs fire

Dist logs lowest farm fires in 3 years as kharif season ends

Mobile repair shop owner held with 22 phones

23 file nomination papers for DBA poll

District sees no fresh Covid case

No end to stray cattle menace on Patiala roads

No end to stray cattle menace on Patiala roads

Jai Inder Kaur appointed BJP state vice-president

Truck with 250 cartons of liquor impounded in Fatehgarh Sahib

Property dealer booked for encroachment on govt land

Chupki college girls emerge volleyball champs