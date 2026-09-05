KL Rahul to miss Duleep Trophy Final, confirms South Zone skipper Tilak Varma

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 5 (ANI): India’s Test vice-captain KL Rahul will miss the 2026 Duleep Trophy final, confirms South Zone skipper Tilak Varma.

Rahul was asked by the BCCI to feature in the title clash of India’s premier zonal red-ball tournament for South Zone.

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Apart from Rahul, the BCCI also asked Devdutt Padikkal and Mohammed Siraj to play in the Duleep Trophy final, with both players set to feature in the title clash for South Zone.

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Varma was speaking to the reporters in Chennai on the eve of the Duleep Trophy final between East Zone and South Zone.

“KL bhai (Rahul) isn’t there," Tilak said.

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Varma said Padikkal’s inclusion would strengthen South Zone’s batting, while Padikkal and Siraj’s current form and experience would provide a major boost to the team, particularly its young players.

“Him (Devdutt Padikkal) coming into the side will really strengthen our batting line-up. The kind of form we have seen from him in the last two or three games has been really great, so having him will be a big boost for us," Tilak said.

“It will be a big boost for us with the kind of form they (Padikkal and Siraj) are in. It will be really helpful. They can share their experience with the players since we have quite a few young players in the side," Tilak added.

Padikkal has been in red-hot form in recent times, having scored two centuries for India in the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka last month. (ANI)

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