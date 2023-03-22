Klaasen a class apart as SA win

POTCHEFSTROOM, March 21

Heinrich Klaasen smashed an unbeaten 119 from 61 balls as South Africa eased to a four-wicket victory over West Indies in the third and final ODI here today, ensuring the honours are shared in the series.

South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl, restricting the tourists to 260 all out.

They got into trouble early on in their reply as they slipped to 87/4, only to cruise to victory thanks to Klaasen’s power hitting with an astonishing 123 balls remaining in the innings.

“It’s a pretty good wicket and that is one of my better knocks,” Klaasen said. “We tried to play to the conditions, not the situation, and I had to fight fire with fire early on against some excellent bouncers from Alzarri (Joseph). But the conditions dictate how aggressive you can be and it’s great to get the team over the line,” he added.

The home side were without in-form captain Temba Bavuma due to a hamstring injury, and they rested regulars Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

The West Indies innings was boosted by a run-a-ball 72 from opener Brandon King, but Nicholas Pooran (39) and Jason Holder (36) were the only two others to post solid scores on an otherwise good wicket for batting. — Reuters