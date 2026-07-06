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Home / Sports / Klopp slams Trump, Infantino over Balogun suspension U-Turn, calls FIFA decision "Terrible"

Klopp slams Trump, Infantino over Balogun suspension U-Turn, calls FIFA decision "Terrible"

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ANI
Updated At : 09:28 PM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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Washington DC [US], July 6 (ANI): Jurgen Klopp strongly criticised the decision involving Folarin Balogun's suspension, saying that US President Donald Trump and FIFA president Gianni Infantino, whom he claimed "know nothing about football," should not be involved in such matters.

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He argued that football decisions should remain within the sport, calling the ruling a "terrible" one that could damage the World Cup. Klopp also expressed sympathy for the United States in light of the controversy.

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"These two people (Trump and Infantino), who know nothing about football, should have absolutely nothing to do with this," Klopp said as per Marca.

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"This is our sport, not theirs. It was a terrible, terrible, terrible decision that will harm the World Cup. I also feel sorry for the United States," he added.

The controversy follows FIFA's announcement that the implementation of Balogun's automatic one-match suspension had been suspended under Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, following an intervention by U.S. President Donald Trump, who urged the organisation to review the case.

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FIFA announced that the implementation of Balogun's automatic one-match suspension had been suspended under Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.

In its statement, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee said, "By operation of Article 27 FDC, the implementation of the automatic match suspension for USA player Folarin Balogun is suspended for a probationary period of one (1) year." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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