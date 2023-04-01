Klopp wary of Haaland-less City threat

Liverpool, March 31

Liverpool may not be in the Premier League title race but their game against Manchester City tomorrow is still crucially important, manager Juergen Klopp said.

Liverpool and City have dominated the league for the past few years, but this season appears to be a two-horse race between Arsenal and City, with Liverpool languishing in sixth – 19 points behind Pep Guardiola’s second-placed side.

“It’s a super important game. That’s the one thing not different to all the other years,” Klopp said. “Against City you have to be at the top of your game.”

Liverpool’s hopes of securing a first away league victory over City since 2015 have been handed a boost by an injury to prolific striker Erling Haaland, who has scored an astonishing 42 goals in 37 matches for City this season.

However, Klopp said the Norwegian’s absence will have a little impact on Liverpool’s preparations, adding: “When you prepare a game, you prepare all things to avoid the final pass — which is where Erling really comes into the game. He is a proper striker, but they became champions without a striker.” — Reuters