Klopp wary of Haaland-less City threat

Liverpool, March 31
Liverpool may not be in the Premier League title race but their game against Manchester City tomorrow is still crucially important, manager Juergen Klopp said.
Liverpool and City have dominated the league for the past few years, but this season appears to be a two-horse race between Arsenal and City, with Liverpool languishing in sixth – 19 points behind Pep Guardiola’s second-placed side.
“It’s a super important game. That’s the one thing not different to all the other years,” Klopp said. “Against City you have to be at the top of your game.”
Liverpool’s hopes of securing a first away league victory over City since 2015 have been handed a boost by an injury to prolific striker Erling Haaland, who has scored an astonishing 42 goals in 37 matches for City this season.
However, Klopp said the Norwegian’s absence will have a little impact on Liverpool’s preparations, adding: “When you prepare a game, you prepare all things to avoid the final pass — which is where Erling really comes into the game. He is a proper striker, but they became champions without a striker.” — Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months
Former PPCC chief addresses media outside Patiala Jail
Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case
Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...
Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed
Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...
Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar
Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot
Pune man who threatened to eliminate Sanjay Raut like Sidhu Moosewala arrested
Accused Rahul Talekar has no criminal background and claims ...