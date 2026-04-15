"Knee was sore last game and has been under the weather for 4-5 days": Virat Kohli after his fluent 49 against LSG

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 15 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting icon Virat Kohli acknowledged that while he is still regaining full fitness after a knee niggle and a brief illness, he was satisfied with his improved rhythm and intent at the crease during his innings against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Wednesday night in Bengaluru.

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He highlighted the challenge of a slowing pitch, which required adjustment, and admitted that although he contributed well, he would have ideally liked to remain unbeaten and guide the team home himself.

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Kohli's fluent knock, complemented by handy cameos from Rajat Patidar and Jitesh Sharma, guided RCB to a commanding five-wicket win over LSG in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) in Bengaluru, propelling them to the top of the points table with a dominant performance.

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"Much better than the last game. I'm still not 100%. My knee was a bit sore in the last game. Even health-wise, I've been under the weather for four or five days now. So, just getting back up to my best. I started well today, so I was happy with my intensity. Again, would have liked to carry on and finish the game off. Sometimes you have to take the conditions into account as well. The pitch slowed down considerably, and I just wanted to keep going in the same manner. But yeah, in the end, should have probably finished that one off as well," Kohli said after the match against LSG.

Kohli explained that the pitch was slower and drier than usual due to the intense heat and lack of grass, making it different from the typically tacky surfaces at the venue.

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He said the team planned to capitalise early by attacking in the power play and putting the opposition under pressure. Kohli expressed satisfaction with his approach, noting that his aggressive start helped give the team an early advantage.

"It was slower than normal. There was not enough grass on it. The last 3-4 days have been very, very hot. It's been very dry as well. So, we thought it was going to be a dry, slow wicket rather than one of those bare ones that are tacky when we play in Chinnaswamy. So, it was different, and hence the idea was to push the game away from the opposition and take the game away from them in the first five-six overs. And for those reasons, the powerplay batting was important, and hence I say that I was happy with my approach today. I was able to put the team in front early on," he concluded.

Rasikh Salam Dar led a clinical bowling performance as LSG were bundled out for a modest 146 against the defending champions, RCB.

In reply, Kohli anchored the chase with a fluent 49, while skipper Rajat Patidar (27) and Jitesh Sharma (23) chipped in with brisk contributions, guiding Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a comfortable chase as they reached 149/5 in just 15.1 overs. (ANI)

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