Knight Riders banking on spin

Kolkata Knight Riders’ IPL campaign could depend heavily on spin, with former South Arica captain Faf Du Plessis backing Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine as the team’s biggest strength ahead of the season starting from March 28.

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Du Plessis said that the Eden Gardens pitch should be tailor-made for Sunil Narine and Chakravarthy.

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“If I was part of the KKR team management, I would ask the groundsman at Eden Gardens to make the wicket spin-friendly” he said.

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“They are two of the best T20 spinners in the game right now. Both Varun and Narine have to be in the game. If they play on surfaces where they are not in contention, then you are losing those two cannons and your superpower. Yes, they can bowl well on any wicket and trouble batters. But for KKR to be successful this IPL, Varun and Narine need to fire. The pitch should be prepared keeping those two players in mind,” he added.

In a tournament increasingly dominated by batting-friendly pitches, KKR’s reliance on spin could be a defining factor. Both Narine and Chakravarthy have been effective in controlling the middle overs. But their impact often depends on conditions offering some assistance.

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Chakravarthy, however, had a modest T20 World Cup, picking up 14 wickets at an ordinary economy rate of more than nine.

Eden Gardens has not always been a spin-friendly venue in recent seasons, making pitch preparation a key factor for KKR’s strategy.

KKR finished third from bottom on the points table last season after winning just five of their 14 games. The Ajinkya Rahane-led team will open their campaign against Mumbai Indians on March 29 in an away fixture.

Du Plessis said another player who could prove crucial for the side is Cameron Green. The Australian all-rounder was the highest buy at the mini-auction, with KKR paying Rs 25.2 crore for the 26-year-old.

“But form has not been on his side recently. With a price tag of Rs 25.2 crore, there is big price tag pressure he will carry. There is a lot of weight on his shoulders,” he said.

That makes KKR’s approach as much about planning and conditions as it is about the quality of their spin attack. For KKR the formula appears simple — maximise their spin strength, but ensure conditions allow it to succeed in a batting-heavy league.