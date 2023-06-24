Knives out among wrestlers

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, June 23

The special favour given to the six protesting wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, has brought the simmering differences out in the open.

As per the IOA-appointed ad hoc committee’s decision, the wrestlers who had protested against the alleged sexual harassment at the hands of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh would only need to fight one bout against the winner of the trials to book a berth in either the Asian Games or the World Championships team.

The one-bout decision has irked many wrestlers, including Deepak Punia.

This development has irked many wrestlers, including reigning Olympics silver medallist Ravi Dahiya and World Championships silver medallist Deepak Punia.

The two wrestlers, who are currently training at the Chhatrasal Stadium here, have privately discussed approaching Sports Minister Anurag Thakur to sort out the issue, which according to them is favouring the protesting wrestlers.

“Ravi Dahiya is the biggest wrestler today and he is not getting any benefit, while those who sat on the dharna will only fight one bout against a wrestler who will fight against three-four competitors. Tell me how is this fair?” said a source close to World Championships bronze medallist Dahiya.

“Brij Bhushan’s words are coming out to be true now. These people never wanted to go through the trial process. We have not decided to approach anyone right now. We are seeing how the situation develops, but if need be, we will call upon the authorities to end favouritism,” he added.

Deepak, who narrowly missed out on a bronze medal at the Tokyo Games, is equally perturbed by the development. It is understood that his entourage is ready to approach the Sports Minister.

“We have discussed this scenario. We will decide in a day or two. You know we would have been okay if the ad hoc body had decided to give them a month’s time to prepare since they have been away from training. That would have been fair to everyone but the decision to give them only one bout to win a place in the team is scandalous,” a source close to Deepak said.

Incidentally, both the wrestlers had joined the protest in January but stayed away in April.

Vinesh targets Yogeshwar

The issue has not only sparked anger in the training centres, it has spilled out on the social media as well. Vinesh has targeted 2012 Olympics bronze medallist Yogeshwar Dutt after he called the trial process unfair.

Yogeshwar in an early morning post on Twitter criticised the ad hoc body’s decision. “I do not know what criteria were adopted by the committee to reduce the selection trials to a one-bout for six wrestlers. If the committee wants such a trial, then there are many wrestlers like Ravi Dahiya, Anshu Malik, Sonam Malik who performed well on the international stage. I cannot understand why these six wrestlers were given the exemption,” he wrote.

Vinesh reacted on her Twitter page. “The wrestling world understands that Yogeshwar eats from Brij Bhushan’s plate. If anyone raises voice against injustice in the society, then Yogeshwar definitely vomits. As long as a Jaichand like Yogeshwar remains in wrestling, the spirits of the oppressors will remain high,” she wrote.

Vinesh further alleged that Yogeshwar tried to manipulate the complainants during the oversight committee hearings. “Yogeshwar Dutt’s ugly laugh is stuck in my mind. He was a part of both the committees, formed to probe allegations. When women wrestlers were narrating the incidents, he used to laugh. When two female wrestlers came out to drink water, he told them nothing will happen to Brij Bhushan. Go and resume training,” the two-time World Championships medallist wrote.

“He told another female wrestler that all this (sexual harassment) happens, don’t create a big issue out of it. Yogeshwar leaked the names of the women complainants to Brij Bhushan and the media,” she added.