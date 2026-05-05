Kofi Kingston pens heartfelt note after WWE departure

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): Star wrestler Kofi Kingston has issued a heartfelt statement following his shocking departure from WWE, reflecting on his illustrious career and expressing deep gratitude to those who supported him along the way.

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The former WWE Champion took to X (formerly Twitter) to thank fans, friends, and colleagues for their overwhelming love and support.

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"It's taken me two full days to respond to all my texts. I hadn't been on social media until today, and I'm overwhelmed by all the messages here too. So much love. So I can't help but to be filled completely with gratitude. My story has been nothing short of remarkable and I am truly blessed to have had such an illustrious, accolade-laden and, most importantly, fun-filled career. I made my childhood dream become the most wonderful reality," Kingston wrote.

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Kingston also expressed appreciation for the connections he made throughout his journey, particularly with his fellow New Day members, Xavier Woods and Big E.

"Most people go through life without ever experiencing a love like I have for Woods and E. That bond alone would have made this whole experience worth it," he added.

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Acknowledging the support of countless individuals who shaped his career, Kingston continued, "There are far too many people to mention by name here, but to everyone who has ever supported me, guided me, helped me, taught me, cheered for me, praised me, stood up for me, and even rooted against me: Thank you. I appreciate you more than words can say."

In closing, Kingston offered advice to his followers, emphasising the importance of believing in oneself and pursuing dreams without fear.

"Do your best to live a life without regrets, control what you can control, always give it your all, and fight hard for what you believe in. Do not ever compromise or accept less than your due when it comes to your worth. Find the courage to believe in yourself and fearlessly pursue your goals and dreams, because anything is possible," he said.

Reflecting on his journey, Kingston shared a final thought, "The kid that was too small, short, skinny, and scrawny was never supposed to make it in this land of giants...yet here we are."

He concluded his message with a hopeful note: "And so...as the sun sets on one chapter, so too must it rise in another. Tomorrow is indeed...a New Day." (ANI)

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