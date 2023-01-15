 Virat Kohli, Shubhman Gill power India to biggest-ever ODI win; Lanka lose by 317 runs : The Tribune India

Virat Kohli, Shubhman Gill power India to biggest-ever ODI win; Lanka lose by 317 runs

Sri Lanka succumb to high quality fast bowling of Mohammed Siraj who strikes four times inside 10 overs to shut the door on the opposition

Virat Kohli, Shubhman Gill power India to biggest-ever ODI win; Lanka lose by 317 runs

India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century during the third ODI cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, at Greenfield International Stadium, in Thiruvananthapuram, on Sunday, January 15, 2023. PTI



PTI

Thiruvananthapuram, January 15

Virat Kohli lit up the dead rubber with an epic 166 not out, his third century in four innings, as India annihilated a clueless Sri Lanka with a record 317-run win in the third ODI to sweep the series here on Sunday.

Skipper Rohit Sharma (42 off 49) and Shubman Gill (116 off 97) shared a fluent 95-run opening partnership before Kohli (166 not out off 110) propelled India to a daunting 390 for five with his 74th international hundred and 46th in the 50-over format.

Sri Lanka succumbed to the high quality fast bowling of Mohammed Siraj who struck four times inside the 10 overs to shut the door on the opposition. Sri Lanka were all out for a meagre 73 in 22 overs, highlighting the gulf between the two teams.

It was the biggest margin of victory by runs in the history of men’s ODIs.

The night well and truly belonged to King Kohli. The 34-year-old, who had ended a nearly three-year wait for an international hundred in the Asia Cup last year, showed that he is back to his best.

Kohli is now only three short of equalling Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI centuries. Kohli’s conversion ratio is remarkable as he got to his 46th ton in 259 innings while Tendulkar had taken 452 innings to get to 49 centuries.

Before Kohli took over, Gill had played some high quality strokes en route to his second ODI hundred. With that effort, he repaid the faith of the team management which had picked him to open ahead of Ishan Kishan, who came into the series with a double hundred under his belt.

The 23-run over from Lahiru Kumara in the initial stage of the innings got India going. After Rohit flicked him for a six over deep mid-wicket, Gill collected four straight boundaries off Kumara, three on the off side and one was a leg side flick off a full toss.

Rohit too was looking good at the other end but got out against the run of play while trying one of his signature shots, the front foot pull.

Gill and Kohli then shared a 131-run stand in which they were hardly troubled by the Sri Lankan bowlers.

Kohli began the innings with a flurry of boundaries before accumulating runs with his exemplary running between the wickets. His first of his eight sixes came in the 80s and it was a mishit over long on, leaving him in a chuckle.

He got to 99 with a boundary which came following a collision with Ashen Bandara and Jeffrey Vandersay, who both were running towards the ball from deep square leg and deep midwicket. Both the fielders were eventually stretchered off the field.

The last 10 overs saw India smashing 116 runs with Kohli going ballistic after his century. It was raining sixes from his bat post the milestone and one over long on had shades MS Dhoni’s helicopter shot that left Kohli with a big smile. Most of his maximums came in the cow corner region.

In response to India’s mammoth total, Sri Lanka never really turned up in the chase. Siraj had Avishka Fernando caught at widish slip in the second over of the innings. It was a procession thereafter with Siraj running through the top order.

Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav chipped in with a couple of wickets each.  PTI

Narkanda, Manali and Kufri draped in white
Himachal

Narkanda, Manali and Kufri receive snowfall

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission
Nation

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snowfall; tourists flock to hill station
Himachal

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snow; tourists flock to hill station

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour
Amritsar

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour

Employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months
Punjab

Punjab employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months

How would have Bollywood celebrities accepted their food orders, well Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking them
Trending

How would Bollywood stars accept their food orders; Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking celebs

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees' outings
Trending

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees' outings

Nepal: Plane carrying 72 passengers crashes on runway in Pokhara

68 killed as Nepal plane with 72 people onboard, including five Indians, crashes in Pokhara

The government has set up a panel to investigate the cause o...

Four of the five Indians who died in plane crash in Nepal were planning to visit Pokhara for paragliding

Four of the five Indians who died in Nepal plane crash were planning to visit Pokhara for paragliding

The four hailed from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district; thei...

KohIi hits century; India score 390/5 against Sri Lanka in third ODI

Virat Kohli, Shubhman Gill power India to biggest-ever ODI win; Lanka lose by 317 runs

Sri Lanka succumb to high quality fast bowling of Mohammed S...

Strong defensive posture being maintained along LAC: Army Chief

Strong defensive posture being maintained along LAC: Army Chief

Speaking at the Army Day parade, General Manoj Pande said st...

Joshimath crisis: Watch Sushma Swaraj’s old video which is now going viral; she strongly opposed dams on Ganga to ‘save’ Uttarakhand

Joshimath crisis: Watch Sushma Swaraj's old video which is going viral now; she strongly opposed dams on Ganga to 'save' Uttarakhand

‘Disasters are occurring in Uttarakhand as the Ganga river i...


Bank branch manager among 3 officials booked for ~38L fraud

Bank branch manager among 3 officials booked for Rs 38L fraud

KMSC to lift dharnas outside DC offices, toll plazas today

Man duped of Rs 15 lakh, two booked

Biker robbed of purse, phone at gunpoint

Mining Dept team attacked

Bathinda administration starts work on new proposal for Takht Damdama Sahib rail link

Bathinda administration starts work on new proposal for Takht Damdama Sahib rail link

Dense fog in Punjab, Bathinda coldest

Doctor shot at in Bathinda

Kingpin of inter-state cybercrime gang nailed

Kingpin of inter-state cybercrime gang nailed

Harnaaz Sandhu fails to control tears as she takes the stage for last time as Miss Universe; watch video

Gandhi Bhawan ex-incharge arrested

Cycles to be made Bluetooth-enabled

Aashika Jain new Mohali DC

Anti-pollution curbs under GRAP stage 3 lifted in Delhi as AQI improves

Anti-pollution curbs under GRAP stage 3 lifted in Delhi as AQI improves

Cold morning in Delhi, minimum temperature settles at 4.7 deg C

How scrap paper helped Delhi's Poonam Gupta set up a business empire in Scotland

AAP protests outside BJP office in New Delhi over slum demolition order

On info by terror suspects, body found in drain in New Delhi

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Jalandhar after 24-hour hiatus owing to Cong MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary’s demise

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Jalandhar after 24-hour hiatus owing to Cong MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary’s demise

Cong MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh cremated in native village in Jalandhar; Rahul Gandhi, state leaders attend last rites

‘Ambulance lacked devices, father could have been saved’

Chaudhary’s sudden demise creates vacuum in Dalit politics

PCS officers work on Saturday following order from state govt

Bought by spending huge amount, many e-rickshaws gather dust

Bought by spending huge amount, many e-rickshaws gather dust

Kite string injures 2 residents, bird

Five-yr-old boy seriously hurt in Samrala

Man extorts money in cops' name, held

ROB approaches: Survey begins to prepare fresh drawings

Railway police made 640 arrests last year: ADGP

Railway police made 640 arrests last year: ADGP

17,115 challans issued for traffic violations in 2022

Department will work on ensuring gender ratio parity: Minister

Nabha civic body to crack down on illegal structures

Traffic police sensitise students to traffic rules