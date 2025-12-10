Kohli closes in on top spot, Indian batting sensation rises to No. 2 in ICC ODI Rankings; Rohit holds firm at No. 1

New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): India's great Virat Kohli has continued his push to regain his place as the best ODI batter in the world as he made further gains on the latest ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings. Kohli has secured the second spot in the latest ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings while Rohit Sharma remains at the top.

Advertisement

Kohli hasn't held the No.1 position for ODI batters since Pakistan's Babar Azam displaced him in April 2021, but the right-hander is closing in on the top spot once again following his superb recent efforts for India in the three-match ODI series against South Africa, as per the ICC website.

Advertisement

The 37-year-old was adjudged Player of the Series for his 302 runs across the three matches, and he was duly rewarded on the latest set of rankings as he improved two places to second overall behind teammate Rohit Sharma.

Advertisement

Rohit amassed 146 runs across the series to hold on to his spot at the top of the rankings, with Kohli closing to within eight rating points on the back of his unbeaten innings of 65 not out in the series finale in Visakhapatnam.

The next ODIs India are scheduled to play are a three-match series against New Zealand at home from 11 January, and all eyes will be on Kohli and Rohit as they go head-to-head in the race to hold the premier position for ODI batters.

Advertisement

Kohli wasn't the only Indian player to make significant gains on the updated rankings this week, with teammate KL Rahul also making eye-catching progress for ODI batters. The wicketkeeper-batter rose two places to 12th overall, while left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav (up three spots to third) was the big winner on the list for ODI bowlers.

South Africa trio Quinton de Kock (up three rungs to 13th), Aiden Markram (up four places to 25th) and Temba Bavuma (up three spots to 37th) also made gains on the rankings for ODI batters despite the fact India won a high-scoring series 2-1.

There are also gains on the latest T20I rankings following the opening game of the series between India and South Africa, with Proteas young gun Dewald Brevis moving into the top 10 for T20I batters as he rises three places to eighth overall.

A trio of India players are rewarded on the updated rankings for T20I bowlers following their comprehensive 101-run victory in Cuttack, with Axar Patel (up two spots to 13th), Arshdeep Singh (up three places to 20th) and Jasprit Bumrah (up six rungs to 25th) all making good ground.

And it should come as no surprise to see Mitchell Starc make a big jump on the latest rankings for Test bowlers, as the left-armer moves up three spots to third overall on the back of consecutive Player of the Match performances during the first two Ashes Tests against England.

Starc has 18 wickets from the two contests and finds himself moving to a new career-high rating and a best-ever ranking of third as a result.

England's lack of runs Down Under sees Harry Brook drop two places to fourth overall on the list for Test batters, with Kane Williamson (second) and Steve Smith (third) each gaining one spot behind batter Joe Root at the top.

The opening Test between New Zealand and the West Indies finished in a draw in Christchurch, with players from both sides rewarded on the latest Test rankings and none more so than Black Caps' left-hander Rachin Ravindra.

Ravindra gains nine spots to move to 15th on the latest rankings for Test batters, while teammate Tom Latham improves six places to 34th overall following his century in the second innings of that Hagley Oval contest.

West Indies duo Shai Hope (up 19 places to equal 48th) and Justin Greaves (up 16 rungs to 60th) also make ground on the rankings for Test batters following their efforts on the final day in Christchurch, while veteran quick Kemar Roach gains five spots on the list for Test bowlers after his seven scalps for the match. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)