Kohli credits Rohit for finding true self

PTI

Dubai, September 9

Virat Kohli is all praise for skipper Rohit Sharma for the kind of “communication” he has had with him, which has helped Kohli stay relaxed and return to his “original template”.

Kohli finally got his 71st international hundred in the inconsequential final Super 4s Asia Cup game against Afghanistan. After the match, the current and former captains engaged in a serious conversation and occasional banter in a video posted on the BCCI’s website. “We will learn from these Super 4 games (losses to Pakistan and Sri Lanka) as to where we have gone wrong. There was clear communication from the management,” Kohli told Rohit. “The space that you gave me made me feel relaxed. So when I came back (after break), I was excited about what I could contribute to team.”

There are many ways to skin a cat and Kohli told his skipper that he realised that he should stick to his tried and tested “template”. “I banked on good shots and six-hitting is not a big strength of mine. I can if situation demands but I am better at finding gaps and as long as I can hit boundaries, it will still serve the purpose,” he said.