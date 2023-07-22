Kohli goes hammer & tons

Port of Spain, July 21

Virat Kohli headlined his 500th international appearance with a 76th hundred as India coasted to a healthy first innings score of 438 at tea on the second day of the second Test against West Indies here today.

Kohli, who missed out on a hundred in the previous Test, made 121 in 206 balls. With his 29th century in the longest format, Kohli went level with none other than the legendary Sir Donald Bradman.

Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with a patient 61. AP/PTI

In the process, he also added 159 runs for the fifth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja (61 off 152 balls), who also scored his 19th half-century in Tests.

Both were dismissed in quick succession as Kohli fell short of his crease trying to steal a quick single and Jadeja falling to pacer Kemar Roach.

Ravichandran Ashwin (56 off 78 balls), with four hundreds against the same opposition, did look comfortable against both spin and pace as he played some adventurous ramp shots off Roach to help himself to his 14th half-century.

Ishan Kishan (25) would be cursing himself for not making full use of decent batting conditions and a platform set by the top-order batters.

The first session on the second day belonged to Kohli, who was hardly troubled by any of the West Indies pacers. Starting the day at 87, Kohli reached his century in the first half-hour while dispatching a Roach delivery wide of point. As Kohli took a bow, the wide grin on his face said it all. The satisfaction of scoring his first overseas Test hundred since 2018 (in Perth) was palpable.

The Queens Park Oval track is certainly way better for strokeplay compared to first Test venue of Windsor Park in Dominica. One could hit through the line even though there were deliveries that were gripping off the surface.

Kohli’s greatness lay in his game awareness as the cornerstone of his innings was 45 singles and 13 doubles in energy sapping conditions. He would be pleased because as many as nine of his 11 boundaries were hit on the off side with the signature cover drive coming out of his closet time and again. Kohli got an able ally in Jadeja, who got his 19th half-century. — PTI

76 Centuries for Virat Kohli in international cricket. Only Sachin Tendulkar (100) has more tons than Kohli

29 Test hundreds for Kohli. It is his first overseas Test hundred since 2018

19 Ravindra Jadeja scored 61 off 152 balls for his 19th half-century in Test cricket

