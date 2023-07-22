 Kohli goes hammer & tons : The Tribune India

Kohli goes hammer & tons

Smashes 29th Test century as India score 438 in first innings

Kohli goes hammer & tons

Virat Kohli brought up 121 in 206 balls, his 29th century, and 15th overseas, in Test cricket. AP/PTI



Port of Spain, July 21

Virat Kohli headlined his 500th international appearance with a 76th hundred as India coasted to a healthy first innings score of 438 at tea on the second day of the second Test against West Indies here today.

Kohli, who missed out on a hundred in the previous Test, made 121 in 206 balls. With his 29th century in the longest format, Kohli went level with none other than the legendary Sir Donald Bradman.

Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with a patient 61. AP/PTI

In the process, he also added 159 runs for the fifth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja (61 off 152 balls), who also scored his 19th half-century in Tests.

Both were dismissed in quick succession as Kohli fell short of his crease trying to steal a quick single and Jadeja falling to pacer Kemar Roach.

Ravichandran Ashwin (56 off 78 balls), with four hundreds against the same opposition, did look comfortable against both spin and pace as he played some adventurous ramp shots off Roach to help himself to his 14th half-century.

Ishan Kishan (25) would be cursing himself for not making full use of decent batting conditions and a platform set by the top-order batters.

The first session on the second day belonged to Kohli, who was hardly troubled by any of the West Indies pacers. Starting the day at 87, Kohli reached his century in the first half-hour while dispatching a Roach delivery wide of point. As Kohli took a bow, the wide grin on his face said it all. The satisfaction of scoring his first overseas Test hundred since 2018 (in Perth) was palpable.

The Queens Park Oval track is certainly way better for strokeplay compared to first Test venue of Windsor Park in Dominica. One could hit through the line even though there were deliveries that were gripping off the surface.

Kohli’s greatness lay in his game awareness as the cornerstone of his innings was 45 singles and 13 doubles in energy sapping conditions. He would be pleased because as many as nine of his 11 boundaries were hit on the off side with the signature cover drive coming out of his closet time and again. Kohli got an able ally in Jadeja, who got his 19th half-century. — PTI

76 Centuries for Virat Kohli in international cricket. Only Sachin Tendulkar (100) has more tons than Kohli

29 Test hundreds for Kohli. It is his first overseas Test hundred since 2018

19 Ravindra Jadeja scored 61 off 152 balls for his 19th half-century in Test cricket

#Cricket #Virat Kohli

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Most killed by speeding Jaguar in Ahmedabad were PGs, accused's father 'threatened' people on reaching accident spot

2
Nation

Modi surname defamation case: No immediate relief for Rahul Gandhi

3
Nation

Before parading women naked in Manipur, mob killed people and torched houses: FIR

4
Nation

Manipur video: Ex-army man rues he could not save wife from being paraded naked

5
Ludhiana

Illegal call centre busted in Ludhiana, 30 held for duping people

6
J & K

Supreme Court shocked as JKLF leader Yasin Malik appears before it

7
Nation

Number of Indians seeking jobs abroad increases, around 1,000 ECs issued every day

8
Punjab

SGPC should clarify about broadcast of 'Gurbani' from Golden Temple after July 24, says Punjab CM Mann

9
Nation

Varanasi court orders ASI to survey Gyanvapi mosque, conduct excavations if needed

10
Diaspora

UK police launch hate crime inquiry after Sikh holy text is found damaged

Don't Miss

View All
Purohit lauds PGI gurdwara’s service to the poor, vows aid
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor lauds PGI gurdwara's service to the poor, vows aid

Heavy rain predicted in next 48 hours
Himachal

Heavy rain predicted in Himachal in next 48 hours

8 lakh died of cancer last year, cases rising
Nation

8 lakh died of cancer in India last year, cases rising

46% of rivers in country polluted
Nation

46% of rivers in India polluted

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry
Punjab

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry

Favourite migration destination of Indians—Australia and Canada—gain ‘passport power’
Diaspora EXPLAINER

Favourite migration destination of Indians—Australia and Canada—gain ‘passport power’

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in
Jalandhar

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in

Paddy on 2.59 lakh acres ruined; farmers join hands to turn misery into hope
Punjab

Paddy on 2.59 lakh acres ruined in Punjab; farmers join hands to turn misery into hope

Top News

Search operation at Maharashtra landslide site resumes on third day; 86 people yet to be traced

Search operation at Maharashtra landslide site resumes on third day; 86 people yet to be traced

The landslide at the tribal village, situated on a hill slop...

TMC accuses BJP of stalling Parliament, demands PM open debate on Manipur

TMC accuses BJP of stalling Parliament, demands PM open debate on Manipur

Proceedings in both the Houses of Parliament have been paral...

Congress government in Chhattisgarh survives no-trust motion moved by BJP

Congress government in Chhattisgarh survives no-trust motion moved by BJP

The no-confidence motion is defeated by voice vote in the st...

Luxury car driver who crushed 9 people to death in Ahmedabad sent to judicial remand

Luxury car driver who crushed 9 people to death in Ahmedabad sent to judicial custody

The driver's father, Pragnesh Patel, has also been remanded ...

Brother beheads sister after she eloped with man of same village, carries severed head to police station

Brother beheads sister after she eloped with man of same village, carries severed head to police station

The incident took place in the Mithwara village in the Fateh...


Cities

View All

Civic body employees protest over demands

Civic body employees protest over demands

No respite from flood-like situation as Beas, Sutlej still in spate in Tarn Taran

State of Amenities: No check on dumping garbage along boundary of clean parks

Continue Gurbani kirtan telecast from Golden Temple for now, SGPC appeals to PTC

Knotty affair: Difficult even to find right wire in case of snag in Shimla market

Free parking for EVs, 2-wheelers proposed

Chandigarh: Free parking for EVs, 2-wheelers proposed

Two youths shot at in Zirakpur market

Punjab Governor lauds PGI gurdwara's service to the poor, vows aid

192 IAF houses to be reconstructed in Chandigarh

Stray canine menace: Days after stray dogs bit 2 in Sector 28, house help attacked

Can Parliament abrogate constitutional principles of governance for Delhi?

Can Parliament abrogate constitutional principles of governance for Delhi?

Yamuna again crosses danger mark in Delhi

Floodwater from Gandhi memorial ‘pumped out’

I-Day security: Paragliders, drones banned from today in Delhi

7 held, 33 rolls of banned kite string seized

Flood fears return to haunt Lohian with rising water level

Jalandhar: Flood fears return to haunt Lohian with rising water level

Phagwara residents face scarcity of potable water

Flood-hit students moved to another school in Jalandhar

ASI held accepting Rs 30,000 bribe

Eco Tourism Project: Now, jeep safari, nature trail facility for tourists in Hoshiarpur's Chohal

Elevated road 96% complete in Ludhiana, first span to open by July 31

Elevated road 96% complete in Ludhiana, first span to open by July 31

Ludhiana: Municipal Town Planner’s resignation raises questions

Model Town market roads in Ludhiana in a shambles

Stop dumping waste in sewers & Buddha Nullah, Ludhiana MC urges dairy owners

MGNREGA workers stage dharna at Doraha

Punjabi varsity to change syllabus, course titles

Punjabi varsity to change syllabus, course titles

District reports 7 dengue cases, dept holds drive

Protesters, 4 cops hurt in Nabha clash

School student attacked

Doctors donate ration to flood-hit