Kohli laughs off Insta earnings

PTI

New Delhi: Star batter Virat Kohli today refuted reports that he earns a mindboggling Rs 11.4 crore for each sponsored post through Instagram. A report by Instagram scheduling tool Hopper HQ, tagged as Instagram Rich List 2023, placed Kohli’s income from per post on the platform over Rs 11 crore. “While I am grateful and indebted to all that I’ve received in life, the news that has been making rounds about my social media earnings is not true,” Kohli wrote on his Twitter handle.

#Cricket #Instagram #Virat Kohli