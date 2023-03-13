 Kohli makes it count : The Tribune India

Kohli makes it count

Batter ends hundred drought with 186, India in charge against Australia going into final day

Kohli makes it count

Virat Kohli’s 364-ball 186 included 15 fours. PTI



AHMEDABAD, March 12

Virat Kohli ended his agonising wait for a Test century with a painstaking 186 as India racked up 571 to claim a lead of 91 in the fourth and final Test against Australia here today.

The hosts, who lead the series 2-1, strung together six 50-plus partnerships at the top to effectively put themselves in an unbeatable position heading into the final day of the contest.

Having conceded a handy first-innings lead, Australia finished Day 4 on three for no loss. The touring side sent nightwatchman Matt Kuhnemann to open with Travis Head after in-form opener Usman Khawaja hurt his knee while fielding.

Kuhnemann, who survived 18 balls, was nearly caught on two occasions but Australia somehow saw off the final six overs without any damage.

India’s Virat Kohli and Axar Patel take a break during the fourth day, when temperatures hovered around 37°C. PTI

Earlier, India lost Ravindra Jadeja (28) after resuming on 289/3 but Kohli and KS Bharat denied Australia another success in that slow-moving session.

Todd Murphy broke Kohli’s 64-run partnership with Jadeja, who chipped the ball to Khawaja at mid-on.

Kohli was happy to nudge the ball around, while Bharat hit Nathan Lyon for a six before putting his head down and accumulating runs without taking too many risks.

Promoted in the batting order as Shreyas Iyer did not bat because of back pain, Bharat accelerated after the lunch break, hitting Cameron Green for back-to-back sixes and following it with a four in a 21-run over.

Bharat fell to Lyon after making 44, but Kohli could not be denied his first Test hundred since November 2019. The right-hander took a single off Lyon to bring up his 75th international century. Kohli kissed the locket of his necklace and looked skywards in a muted celebration.

Axar Patel, who smashed four sixes and five fours in his belligerent 79, continued his red-hot form with the bat, registering his third half-century of the series. The left-hander smashed Kuhnemann for two sixes in an over and was looking good for a maiden Test hundred before he dragged a Mitchell Starc delivery on to his stumps.

Patel’s 162-run stand for the sixth wicket with Kohli was the highest in the Indian innings. “At first we were chasing their score. Once we went past, the talk was that if I get a bad ball, I would hit it,” Patel said.

With Ravichandran Ashwin and Umesh Yadav falling in quick succession and Iyer not available to bat, Kohli realised he was running out of partners and tried to accelerate. He became the last Indian wicket to fall, holing out to Marnus Labuschagne at long-on to depart after a 364-ball knock, which included 15 fours.

Lyon alone bowled 65 of Australia’s 178.5 overs on a flat track where bowlers found little assistance. “Once a batter is set, there isn’t a lot in it for the bowlers,” Patel said of the nature of the track. “There are a few odd balls that stayed low, maybe after pitching on the rough. But once you get set, you get an idea of the wicket and it gets easier.” — Reuters

Scoreboard

Australia 1st innings 480

India 1st innings (Overnight 289/3)

R Sharma c L’schagne b Kuhnemann 35

S Gill lbw b Lyon 128

C Pujara lbw b Murphy 42

V Kohli c L’schagne b Murphy 186

R Jadeja c Khawaja b Murphy 28

S Bharat c Handscomb b Lyon 44

A Patel b Starc 79

R Ashwin c Kuhnemann b Lyon 7

U Yadav run out 0

M Shami not out 0

Shreyas Iyer absent hurt -

Extras: (b 14, lb 4, nb 4) 22

Total: (All out, 178.5 overs) 571

FoW: 1-74, 2-187, 3-245, 4-309, 5-393, 6-555, 7-568, 8-569, 9-571

Bowling O M R W

Mitchell Starc 22 3 97 1

Cameron Green 18 1 90 0

Nathan Lyon 65 9 151 3

Matthew Kuhnemann 25 3 94 1

Todd Murphy 45.5 10 113 3

Travis Head 3 0 8 0

Australia 2nd innings

M Kuhnemann batting 0

Travis Head batting 3

Extras: 0

Total: (No wicket, 6 overs) 3

Bowling O M R W

Ravichandran Ashwin 3 2 1 0

Ravindra Jadeja 2 1 1 0

Mohammed Shami 1 0 1 0

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Bains to tie the knot with IPS officer Jyoti Yadav

2
Delhi

Satish Kaushik death: Farmhouse owner's wife alleges husband's role in actor's death, police initiate inquiry

3
Punjab

Two held for call spoofing pro-Khalistan message ahead of India-Australia Test match in Gujarat

4
Chandigarh

Sector 52-53 intersection at Chandigarh-Mohali border opens for commutation

5
World

'Red Alert' report urges Australia to prepare for war with China in 3 years

6
Haryana

Doctor thrashed by patient's attendants in Faridabad Civil Hospital; incident caught on CCTV

7
Sports

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli gets much awaited Test hundred, exciting day five finish on cards

8
J & K

Man arrested for killing woman, chopping her body into pieces in J-K's Budgam

9
Sports

'Don't book...', Delhi police's quirky request to Gujarat cops goes viral after Virat Kohli's stunning batting display

10
World

China names US-sanctioned general Li Shangfu as Defence Minister

Don't Miss

View All
Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 for in an attempt to be sent to jail
World

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 in an attempt to be sent to jail

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it
Trending

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore
Chandigarh

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit
Nation

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

Top News

India's 'The Elephant Whisperers' wins Oscar for Best Documentary

India's 'The Elephant Whisperers' wins Oscar for Best Documentary

Director dedicates award to 'motherland India'

Oscars: RRR's globally viral 'Naatu Naatu' wins Best Original Song, India's second award

Oscars: RRR's globally viral 'Naatu Naatu' wins Best Original Song, India's second award

Oscars: Naatu Naatu LIVE performance gets a standing ovation; Deepika Padukone gives special shoutout

Oscars: Naatu Naatu live performance gets a standing ovation; Deepika Padukone gives special shoutout

Satish Kaushik’s death: Delhi farmhouse owner's wife alleges husband once said that he would use ‘blue pills and Russian girls to do away with the actor’

Delhi farmhouse owner's wife alleges husband once said he would use 'blue pills and Russian girls to do away with Satish Kaushik'

Delhi farmhouse owner owned actor Rs 15 crore, initiate poli...

30 injured as private bus overturns in Haryana’s Bahadurgarh

30 injured as private bus overturns in Haryana's Bahadurgarh

All the injured, said to be from Delhi, were returning from ...


Cities

View All

Sexual assault victim succumbs to injuries

Sexual assault victim succumbs to injuries

Sangrur youth dies of 'drug overdose'

Four accomplices of drug trafficker Harpreet nabbed

4 of family booked on rape charge

Delhi man dies of electrocution

Drug Hotspots: Bathinda villagers living in fear

Drug Hotspots: Bathinda villagers living in fear

PGI’s cardiac facility may soon get emergency cases directly

PGI’s cardiac facility may soon get emergency cases directly

Month on, Sec 52-53 stretch opened to traffic

Chandigarh temperature crosses 30 °C

Parking firm director held for fake bank guarantees

Open house: Is the annual hike in essential service charges justified?

Delhi’s Chirag flyover shut for repairs, commuters caught in traffic snarls

Delhi’s Chirag flyover shut for repairs, commuters caught in traffic snarls

DTC to add 100 electric buses to its fleet by April first week

DDA to plant 1 lakh saplings at Shastri Park

2 Nigerians dupe women on pretext of marriage, arrested

Delhi Govt releases videos on ‘Happiness Curriculum’

Banga man live-streams suicide on FB; wife booked

Banga man live-streams suicide on FB; wife booked

Depressed, man ends life

Kartapur police nab peddler, trace many theft cases to him

2 snatchers arrested

Free assistive devices given to 475 needy persons

Finance firm employee loot case cracked, two arrested in Ludhiana

Finance firm employee loot case cracked, two arrested in Ludhiana

Man dies of ‘drug overdose’ at Chaunta village; four held

Man shot at over money dispute in Ludhiana

Violation of Building Bylaws: Activist challenges town planner’s claims of action against offenders

Refund Rs 11.45 lakh foreclosure charges to customer, bank told

Punjabi varsity VC: Assurance on yearly grant hike satisfactory

Punjabi varsity VC: Assurance on yearly grant hike satisfactory