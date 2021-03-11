Asia cup: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul back, injured Jasprit Bumrah out

PTI

New Delhi, August 8

Former skipper Virat Kohli and a fit-again KL Rahul today returned to the Indian squad for the Asia Cup while senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah missed out owing to a back injury. The Asia Cup will be held in Dubai and Sharjah from August 27 to September 11.

Rahul, who did not feature in the T20 series against the West Indies due to Covid-19, has recuperated from his sports hernia surgery and is back as the vice-captain.

The notable names dropped from the 15-member squad are batter Shreyas Iyer and left-arm spinner Axar Patel. Seamer Deepak Chahar, who has had a four-month layoff due to a hamstring tear and a back injury, was also among the reserves. The other absentee from the squad was pacer Harshal Patel, owing to a rib injury.

Coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma, along with the five-member selection committee, have identified the core 20 players going ahead and it is only logical that there won’t be any big changes by the time the T20 World Cup-bound squad is announced. The 15 for the Asia Cup, the three standbys and the two injured players are now the core team.

#Cricket #jasprit bumrah #kl rahul #virat kohli