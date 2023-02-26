Kohli rewinds, says he was termed a failure

PTI

New Delhi, February 25

Former India skipper Virat Kohli says he was labelled a “failed” captain by a section of experts and fans for not winning an ICC trophy.

So, after three ICC tournaments... we lost the last (2021) T20 World Cup. We didn’t qualify. We reached the finals of 2017 Champions Trophy, semifinals of the (2019) World Cup, final of (World) Test Championship, and I was considered as a failed captain — Virat Kohli

Under Kohli’s captaincy, India failed to win the 2017 Champions Trophy, the 2019 World Cup, the 2021 World Test Championship final against New Zealand and also suffered an early exit from the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE.

Asked if he ever felt the pinch of not lifting an ICC trophy while leading the side, Kohli said: “Look, you play to win tournaments. A lot was made of it (not lifting an ICC trophy as skipper). I captained in the 2017 Champions Trophy, I captained the 2019 World Cup side and I captained India in the (inaugural) World Test Championship final. So, after three ICC tournaments... we lost the last (2021) T20 World Cup. We didn’t qualify. We reached the finals of 2017 Champions Trophy, semifinals of the (2019) World Cup, final of (World) Test Championship, and I was considered as a failed captain.”

Speaking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore’s podcast, Kohli prided himself for the “cultural changes” he was able to bring into the team.

“I never judged myself from that point of view (defeats in ICC tournaments). What we ended up achieving as a team and as a cultural change for me, that’s always going to be a matter of pride because a tournament happens for a certain period of time, but a culture happens over a long period of time, and for that you need consistency,” he said.

“For that (bringing about cultural change), you need more character than just winning a tournament. So, I won the (2011) World Cup as a player, I won the (2013) Champions Trophy as a player, I’ve been part of a team that has won five Test maces. If you look at it from that point of view, there have been people who have never won a World Cup. I’m always grateful for what I have,” he added.