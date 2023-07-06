Kohli & Rohit out, Tilak in T20I squad for WI series

New Delhi, July 5

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are unlikely to feature anytime soon in the Indian T20I team as they were once again left out of the 15-member squad, led by Hardik Pandya, that will take on the West Indies in a five-match series starting August 3. This is the third consecutive T20I series in which India will be playing without Rohit and Kohli.

The side has a youthful look to it, with the only player above 30 being vice-captain Suryakumar Yadav, the world No. 1 T20I batter.

Virat Kohli has a chat with Sobers. ANI

The only new face in the team is Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma, who had made a strong case for himself during the past two IPL seasons. The 20-year-old left-handed batter boasts of a strike-rate of 142-plus in 47 IPL and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy games, playing in the middle-order.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is set to make his Test debut next week, is also a part of the T20I squad after a stupendous IPL. Rinku Singh, whose finishing skills for Kolkata Knight Riders impressed everyone, didn’t figure in the 15-member squad. It is, however, understood that with only a week’s gap between the West Indies series and the Ireland T20Is, there is a high possibility that Rinku, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Jitesh Sharma will make that team.

Two players — pacer Avesh Khan and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi — have made international comebacks. Bishnoi last played for India in the Asia Cup in September.

Avesh, Umran Malik and left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh will lead India’s pace department in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj. — PTI

Indian players meet WI legend Sobers

Barbados: Members of the Indian cricket team met the legendary Sir Garfield Sobers here. The India team, led by Rohit Sharma, will play two Tests in Dominica and Port of Spain beginning July 12. The sides will then play three ODIs and five T20Is. Among those to greet Sobers, who was accompanied by his wife, were Rohit, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Ravichandran Ashwin and head coach Rahul Dravid. Kohli was, in fact, awarded the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ‘male cricketer of the decade’ in 2020. During the brief interaction, Dravid introduced Gill as “one of our most exciting young batsmen.”

T20I squad

Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (vc), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar