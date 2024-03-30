 Kohli’s fifty goes in vain as Kolkata ease past RCB : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • Kohli’s fifty goes in vain as Kolkata ease past RCB

Kohli’s fifty goes in vain as Kolkata ease past RCB

Kohli’s fifty goes in vain as Kolkata ease past RCB

Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 83 off 59 balls with four sixes and four fours. pti



PTI

Bengaluru, March 29

A ruthless fifty by Venkatesh Iyer worked as the catalyst for Kolkata Knight Riders’ smooth seven-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their IPL match here today.

Venkatesh’s 50 off 30 balls, with three fours and four sixes, and stunning blitzes by openers Sunil Narine (47 off 22 balls, with two fours and five sixes) and Phil Salt (30 off 20 balls, with two fours and two sixes) propelled the Knight Riders past the 183-run target that RCB set for them, which was built around Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 83.

Sunil Narine smashed five sixes and two fours in his 22-ball 47. PTI

In a welcome sight after the match, Kohli and KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir, who have not been the best of friends, were seen hugging each other.

The KKR batters never got bogged down either by a slow pitch or RCB’s bowlers as they hunted down the target in just 16.5 overs.

Their approach on the night was best exemplified by Venkatesh, who is trying hard to regain his relevance in white-ball formats, as the left-handed batter added 75 runs for the third wicket with skipper Shreyas Iyer (39 not out).

Venkatesh found his range from the word go as pacer Alzarri Joseph suffered the brunt of his aggressive intentions.

He biffed the West Indian quick for 20 runs in an over that contained two sixes over cover and mid-wicket and a steered four to third man besides a leg-bye boundary.

Shreyas, who was dropped on five by Yash Dayal off local pacer Vysakh Vijayakumar (1/23), just had the supporting role on the night.

“Not expecting much. Season has just started and we have just two wins so far. We need to embrace this and enjoy each other’s success,” Shreyas said at the post-match presentation.

The visitors’ chase began frenetically as Narine and Salt added 86 runs in just 6.3 overs through an array of dazzling shots.

“Great to perform like this. Relief also to get it after a while,” Player of the Match Narine, who was appearing in his 500th T20 match, said.

Asked about his exploits with the bat, Narine said, “Just self-belief and the support staff giving encouragement. A little bit of hard work and it is helping. It helps when you win. Confidence is coming from the support staff.”

Earlier, Kohli’s skilful fifty formed the foundation of RCB’s competitive 182/6.

Kohli (83 off 59 balls, with four fours and four sixes) and Cameron Green (33 off 21 balls) milked 65 runs off 42 balls for the second wicket, the primary alliance in RCB’s innings.

Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 182/6 (Kohi 83*, Green 33; Russell 2/29, Harshit 2/39); Kolkata Knight Riders: 186/3 in 16.5 overs (Venkatesh 50, Narine 47, Shreyas 39*; Vyshak 1/23).

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #IPL


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Woman suffers kidney damage after hair-straightening session

2
India

'When government changes...': Rahul Gandhi after Rs 1,800 crore fresh I-T notice to Congress

3
Himachal

‘Don't think Kangana Ranaut is a heroine, I am your sister, daughter’: Watch Mandi BJP candidate’s reply to Congress for 'comparing her to actor MP Sunny Deol'

4
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal's wife launches WhatsApp campaign to garner support for AAP leader

5
India

UP court orders judicial probe into gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s death, seeks report in a month

6
Uttar Pradesh

‘Heart attack or poisoning’: The life and times of Mukhtar Ansari—crime and politics

7
India

Cash-strapped Congress gets fresh I-T notice of Rs 1,800 crore

8
India

‘Brahma muhurta bathing and more’; PM Modi shares energy secrets with Bill Gates

9
Trending

Pizza delivery agent in Canada faces racist abuse on video

10
Himachal

CBI files chargesheet against 20 institutes, 105 individuals in Himachal Pradesh multi-crore scholarship scam

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

High alert in UP's Ghazipur ahead of Mukhtar Ansari's burial

Mukhtar Ansari buried next to mother; high security at gangster-politician's Ghazipur residence as supporters break barricades

The ambulance carrying the body was accompanied by police ve...

Absconding ‘lady don’ Afsa Ansari, wife of Mukhtar Ansari, miss her gangster-politician husband’s funeral

Absconding ‘lady don’ Afsa Ansari, wife of Mukhtar Ansari, miss her gangster-politician husband’s funeral

Cops were deployed in plain clothes to keep a close watch, i...

India doesn't need lessons on rule of law, says Vice President after US, UN, Germany comment on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

India doesn't need lessons on rule of law, says Vice President after US, UN, Germany comment on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

VP made the remarks while attending a programme to inaugurat...

Another Delhi minister summoned by ED in liquor policy case

Another Delhi minister summoned by ED in liquor policy case

Kailash Gahlot has been asked to appear for questioning in t...

Rain, thunderstorm lash many parts of Punjab, Haryana

Rain, thunderstorm lash many parts of Punjab; damage wheat crop in several districts

Meanwhile, the weather office has forecast thunderstorm and ...


Cities

View All

STF busts interstate intoxicant smuggling racket, 5 arrested

Amritsar: STF busts interstate intoxicant smuggling racket, 5 arrested

Amritsar: Youth beaten to death, 5 held

Three loot retd JE of Rs 4 lakh in Amritsar

Come out & exercise franchise, Tarn Taran adminstration exhorts voters

Sale of bottled water in Golden Temple complex raises queries

Free water on hold as MC set to hike tariff by 5% from April 1

Free water on hold as Chandigarh MC set to hike tariff by 5% from April 1

Chandigarh: ED attaches flat worth Rs 86 lakh in money-laundering case

Thieves target EV charging station in Chandigarh

Violation of Excise Policy to invite strict action, warns Chandigarh DC

Registration for 12 swimming pools in Chandigarh to begin from April 1

Another Delhi minister summoned by ED in liquor policy case

Another Delhi minister summoned by ED in liquor policy case

AAP exhorts public to join INDIA bloc rally tomorrow

Arvind Kejriwal’s wife launches WhatsApp drive to garner support for AAP chief

ED wants AAP’s poll strategy details from CM’s phone: Atishi

State BJP opens dedicated election office, vows to ensure PM’s victory

With 2 days left, Jalandhar MC wing still short of property tax target

With 2 days left, Jalandhar MC wing still short of property tax target

Security forces take out flag march in Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: Administration sets up permission cells

Star Air all set for its inaugural flight to Nanded from Adampur tomorrow

BJP welcomes Sushil Rinku, Sheetal Angural in huge roadshow at Jalandhar

Man killed by neighbours over dispute; four booked

Man killed by neighbours over dispute; four booked

Welder killed on intervention in neighbour’s fight with relative

Met Dept sounds ‘orange alert’ for district, farmers worried

Lok Sabha polls: Activists demand promoting of NOTA option

Kashmiri migrants can vote through postal ballots: DEO

Dr Sikandar Singh new district Congress Committee chief

Dr Sikandar Singh new district Congress Committee chief

147 liquor vends auctioned for Rs 261cr at Fatehgarh Sahib

Man assaults wife, caught on CCTV camera

Policeman assaults man at Sirhind; video goes viral

Fatehgarh DEO forms grievance redressal committee