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Home / Sports / Kolkata Knight Riders launch practice jersey following overwhelming fan demand

Kolkata Knight Riders launch practice jersey following overwhelming fan demand

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ANI
Updated At : 07:20 PM Mar 22, 2026 IST
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Kolkata (West Bengal) [India,] March 22 (ANI): The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have unveiled their practice jersey for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season - marking the first time the franchise has introduced a training kit for fans.

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According to a release, the move comes on the back of an overwhelming response to the initial reveal of the team's training jersey.

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Following the first-look launch, thousands of fans took to social media, expressing admiration for the design and urging the franchise to make it available for purchase. Listening to this groundswell of demand, KKR has now made the practice jersey accessible to its fanbase.

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Designed with a fresh, contemporary aesthetic, the jersey carries a vibrant, summer-ready appeal while staying rooted in the team's identity. The standout feature is its tiger-print pattern, inspired by the Bengal Tiger - symbolising power, agility, and the fearless spirit that defines both the team and the region.

Binda Dey, CMO, Knight Riders Sports, said the strong fan response to the practice jersey highlighted their deep connection with Kolkata Knight Riders. He said that due to high demand, the team decided to release it, featuring a refreshed summer-ready design while maintaining performance quality and reflecting KKR's intensity and spirit.

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"The response from our fans to the practice jersey was incredible and truly reaffirmed the deep connection they share with the brand. We saw clear demand for the practice jersey and felt it was only right to make it available. Reimagined in a refined, summer-ready palette and engineered for performance, the Kolkata Knight Riders practice jersey reflects the discipline and intensity that define KKR - while giving fans another way to express their pride."

KKR will begin their IPL campaign against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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