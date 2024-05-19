 IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals finish third after rain plays spoilsport in their IPL game against KKR : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • IPL 2024
  • IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals finish third after rain plays spoilsport in their IPL game against KKR

IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals finish third after rain plays spoilsport in their IPL game against KKR

KKR will play Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first Qualifier in Ahmedabad

IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals finish third after rain plays spoilsport in their IPL game against KKR

The ground covered after the rain. PTI



PTI

Guwahati, May 19

Rajasthan Royals paid the price for their shoddy show during the business end as a washout of their final IPL league game against table toppers Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday pushed them to third place behind Sunrisers Hyderabad. 

While KKR finished the league engagements on 20 points with nine wins and two more solitary points courtesy wash-outs, SRH (17 points) pipped RR (17 points) by virtue of better Net Run Rate (NRR). SRH finished with NRR of 0.414 compared to RR's 0.273.

KKR will play Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first Qualifier in Ahmedabad on Tuesday followed by the 'Eliminator' between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the same venue. 

Rajasthan Royals would blame themselves for getting into a nice little rut after an incredible run during the first half of the tournament when they had won eight out of their nine games. 

But their campaign lost a bit of steam towards the back end as they lost four games on trot and with no Jos Buttler for crunch games, facing a marauding RCB in a winner-takes-all match could be a very tough proposition.

On the other hand, SRH, a team that redefined power-hitting with optimum use of 'Impact Sub', had one of their best chases on Sunday, albeit on a track that once again resembled a highway in terms of its placid quotient. The chase of 215 against a depleted Punjab Kings with five balls to spare also bolstered their NRR just when it was needed. PTI

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ahmedabad #Cricket #IPL #Rajasthan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Lok Sabha election 2024: BJP’s Amritsar candidate Taranjit Sandhu talks up American cure for Punjab ills

2
Ludhiana

At 46.3°C, Samrala hottest in Punjab, IMD issues severe heatwave alert for today

3
Punjab

4 students die in high-speed car crash

4
Punjab

Facing flak from farmers, Preneet Kaur turns to deras ahead of Lok Sabha election

5
India

Swati Maliwal case: Bibhav Kumar formatted iPhone, CCTV footage of ‘assault’ incident blank, Delhi Police tell court

6
India

Pune luxury car accident: Father of teen, bar that served him liquor to be booked, say police

7
India

54-yr record falls in Chandigarh, westerlies to blame for severe heat

8
Comment

What Surjit Patar means to me

9
Comment GOOD SPORT

Oh, those poor IPL billionaires

10
India

'Had Sisodia been here, things wouldn't have been so bad for me', says AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Top News

Delhi records 44.4 degrees Celsius, ‘red alert’ issued due to heatwave

Unrelenting heat disrupts daily life; Met office issues a red warning for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi

The mercury reaches or surpasses 47 degrees Celsius in at le...

Fifth phase: Voting to be held on Monday on 49 Lok Sabha seats; Amethi, Rae Bareli among high-profile contests

Fifth phase: Voting to be held on Monday on 49 Lok Sabha seats; Amethi, Rae Bareli among high-profile contests

Election Commission flags urban apathy

‘Operation Jhadoo’ launched to ‘crush’ AAP, claims Kejriwal; BJP asks him to break silence on Maliwal's allegation

‘Operation Jhadoo’ launched to ‘crush’ AAP, claims Kejriwal; BJP asks him to break silence on Maliwal's allegation

Kejriwal led a march towards the BJP headquarters at the Dee...

Gopi Thotakura becomes first Indian space tourist on Blue Origin’s private astronaut launch

Gopi Thotakura becomes first Indian space tourist on Blue Origin’s private astronaut launch

Thotakura was selected as one of the six crew members for th...

All Indian students safe in Bishkek: Embassy

All Indian students safe in Bishkek, says embassy

4 people, including three Egyptians, have been arrested


Cities

View All

Firing near Aujla’s rally venue

Firing near Aujla’s rally venue

City to witness contest mainly between aspirants of four recognised parties

Lok Sabha election 2024: Cauliflower, cylinder, CCTV camera: Independents’ symbols grab attention

CPI’s Daswinder faces sweltering heat, challenge of eroding party base

Murder suspect held from Golden Temple complex

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

Intense heat: Chandigarh schools asked to close before noon from Monday

Intense heat: Chandigarh schools asked to close before noon from Monday

Patiala mishap snuffs out lives of 2 tricity residents

INDIA VOTES 2024: City women list demands, will deliver, say candidates

INDIA VOTES 2024: 27 Form 12D voters to cast their ballot today

Shekhawat seeks support of Mohali industrialists

Delhi records 44.4 degrees Celsius, ‘red alert’ issued due to heatwave

Unrelenting heat disrupts daily life; Met office issues a red warning for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi

Swati Maliwal case: Bibhav Kumar formatted iPhone, CCTV footage of ‘assault’ incident blank, Delhi Police tell court

To ensure full statehood for Delhi when INDIA bloc forms govt: Arvind Kejriwal

Police seized CCTV DVR from Kejriwal’s house, planting stories to tarnish party’s image: AAP

AAP protest in Delhi: BJP has started 'Operation Jhaadu' to crush AAP, alleges Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

INDIA VOTES 2024: Observers seek support from parties, candidates for transparent elections

INDIA VOTES 2024: Observers seek support from parties, candidates for transparent elections

For some, votes matter more than peace: Sukhbir Badal

Punjab for Punjabis, vows Akali manifesto

Posters, leaders’ photos blackened in Jalandhar

Candidates dance, play games to woo voters

At 46.3°C, Samrala hottest in Punjab, IMD issues severe heatwave alert for today

At 46.3°C, Samrala hottest in Punjab, IMD issues severe heatwave alert for today

Max voters in Gill, least in Raikot Assembly segment

Wife, daughters putting in all efforts for Parashar’s win

Major tragedy averted as loaded truck overturns

Car-truck collision kills woman in Khanna

Bhushan trains guns at Modi govt, calls them ‘threat to democracy’

Bhushan trains guns at Modi govt, calls them ‘threat to democracy’

2nd randomisation of EVMs at Fatehgarh Sahib

Divine intervention: Candidates head to astrologers

Police DAV School holds investiture ceremony