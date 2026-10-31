Kolkata Promo Run draws over 1000 participants before Puri Coastal Marathon 2026

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 31 (ANI): The City of Joy witnessed an enthusiastic celebration of fitness and community spirit as over 1,000 registered participants came together for the Kolkata Promo Run, organised as a build-up to the much-awaited Puri Coastal Marathon 2026, scheduled to take place on December 13 in Puri, Odisha.

The 5K Promo Run, held at GD Ground, Salt Lake, Sector 3, Bidhannagar, Kolkata, received an overwhelming response from fitness enthusiasts, amateur runners, seasoned athletes and people from all walks of life. More than 1,000 registrations were recorded ahead of the event, and all registered participants joined the run, making it a successful initiative aimed at promoting fitness, healthy living and the spirit of long-distance running, accoding to a release.

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The event began with bib collection at 5:30 AM, followed by the official flag-off at 6:45 AM. Participants took to the course with tremendous energy and enthusiasm, transforming the morning into a vibrant celebration of fitness, determination and togetherness.

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The Kolkata Promo Run offered free registration, encouraging widespread participation and making the event accessible to running enthusiasts across the city. Participants were provided with hydration support, complimentary race photographs and a post-race breakfast, while the first 500 participants were eligible to receive exclusive promotional T-shirts on a first-come, first-served basis.

Beyond encouraging an active lifestyle, the initiative served as an important promotional platform for the upcoming Puri Coastal Marathon 2026, bringing the excitement of the December event to Kolkata and strengthening the connection between the running communities of West Bengal and Odisha.

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The enthusiastic turnout reflected Kolkata’s growing passion for running and recreational fitness. Participants expressed their excitement about being part of the initiative, with many showing keen interest in taking their running journey beyond the city and experiencing the unique coastal running environment of Puri.

The Puri Coastal Marathon 2026, scheduled for Sunday, December 13, promises to offer a distinctive running experience along Odisha’s scenic coastline. Positioned as India’s first sand-plus-road marathon, the event aims to bring together the challenges of running on sandy coastal stretches and conventional road surfaces, creating a unique sporting experience for runners from across the country.

Following the overwhelming success of the Kolkata Promo Run, running enthusiasts and residents of Kolkata have expressed strong interest in registering for the Puri Coastal Marathon in December. The excitement generated by the promotional event is expected to encourage more participants from the City of Joy to travel to Puri and be part of India’s first sand-plus-road marathon, celebrating endurance, fitness, tourism and the spirit of running along Odisha’s iconic coastline. (ANI)

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