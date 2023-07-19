Korea open: Satwik-Chirag cruise into Rd 2

PTI

Yeosu, July 18

Star Indian men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stormed into the second round with a straight-game win over Thailand’s Supak Jomkoh and Kittinupong Kedren in the Korea Open Super 500 here today.

The world No. 3 pair beat Jomkoh and Kedren 21-16 21-14 in the Round of 32 to set up a clash with China’s He Ji Ting and Zhou Hao Dong in the next round.

World No. 27 MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila, however, couldn’t complete the match after the former suffered from a back issue and retired midway in the opening game while lagging 5-6 against the eighth-seeded Chinese duo of Liu Yu Chen and Ou Xuan Yi in their opening round.

Harshit Aggarwal also couldn’t reach the main draw after losing to South Korea’s Choi Pyeong Gang 15-21 21-10 10-21 in his second qualification match. Shashwat Dalal lost his first- round match 14-21 17-21 to Jeong Min Seon. — PTI

Satwik smash hits record 565km/h

Soka (Japan): Star India shuttler Satwiksairaj Rankireddy has set the Guinness world record for the fastest hit by a male player in badminton, recording a mindboggling 565 km/h with his smash. Satwiksairaj thus broke a decade-long record set in May 2013 by Malaysian Tan Boon Heong, who had produced a speed of 493 km/h with his smash.