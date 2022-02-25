Kremlin regrets UEFA decision to move Champions League final from St Petersburg

Moscow, February 25
The Kremlin on Friday said it regretted UEFA’s decision to move this year’s Champions League final from St Petersburg to Paris in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, saying the city would have made a good host for a “festival of football”.
European soccer’s governing body also said the home games of Ukrainian and Russian club and national teams competing in UEFA competitions would be played at neutral venues “until further notice”.
— Reuters
