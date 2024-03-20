Kroos relaxed about Germany comeback

FRANKFURT, March 19

Germany midfieder Toni Kroos, who has returned to the national team after coming out of a three-year international retirement, did not rule out staying on past Euro 2024 while also eyeing a new deal with club Real Madrid.

The 34-year-old, a 2014 World Cup winner with 106 caps, announced his comeback last month and was included in Julian Nagelsmann’s squad for friendly matches against France on March 23 and Netherlands three days later as they prepare for the tournament on home soil in June. “I have not really given it too much thought as the decision concerned the tournament before us,” Kroos said when asked about playing for Germany after the tournament as well. “I need to first clear the issue of my (club) contract. I don’t have one for next season.”

The midfielder’s contract with Real runs out at the end of the current campaign.

His return to the national team comes at a difficult time for Germany, who have been struggling in recent matches under Nagelsmann, who took over in September. Kroos said his experience could be good for the team. — Reuters

#Germany