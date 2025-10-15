KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan slam centuries, Shami picks three wickets on opening day of Ranji Trophy

New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): The 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season got underway with two familiar names, KS Bharat and Ishan Kishan making strong statements with the bat on the opening day. Both wicketkeeper-batters notched up centuries for their respective sides, marking an impressive start to the domestic season, as per Wisden.

After spending the past few years as India's reserve wicketkeeper in Tests, Bharat reminded everyone of his class with a fluent 144 for Andhra Pradesh against Uttar Pradesh at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. Having made his Test debut during the 2022-23 Border-Gavaskar Trophy following Rishabh Pant's injury, Bharat has since found opportunities limited, last featuring for India in the 2023-24 home series against England.

Opening the batting for Andhra, Bharat shared a 93-run stand with Abhishek Reddy (36), then combined with Shaik Rasheed for another solid partnership. Bharat's 244-ball innings, laced with 13 fours, was finally ended by Aaqib Khan (2/50), who also dismissed Ricky Bhui three balls later. Andhra closed day one strongly at 289/3, with Rasheed unbeaten on 94.

In another game, Ishan Kishan led Jharkhand against Tamil Nadu at the Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground in Coimbatore. Coming to the crease at a precarious 79/3 and later seeing his side slump to 157/6, Kishan counterattacked brilliantly to post 125 off 183 balls with 14 fours and two sixes. Alongside Sahil Raj (64), he lifted Jharkhand to 307/6 at stumps.

In Group B, Kerala got off to a strong start in the new Ranji Trophy season, finishing Day 1 in command against Maharashtra. At stumps, Maharashtra were struggling at 179/7 after electing to bat first. Kerala's pace attack dismantled the top order early in the day.

Winning the toss and opting to field first proved to be a masterstroke for Kerala, as pacer MD Nidheesh delivered a dream start. In the very first over, he trapped danger man Prithvi Shaw leg-before for a duck. Off the next delivery, Siddhesh Veer edged one to Mohammad Azharuddeen. Basil NP then struck in the second over, dismissing Arshin Kulkarni with a brilliant catch taken by Rohan Kunnummal at slips. Maharashtra were reduced to 0 for 3 within two overs.

Basil continued the onslaught, removing captain Ankit Bawne in his next over, while Nidheesh dismissed Saurabh Naware to leave Maharashtra reeling at 18/5. Four of the top five batters were dismissed without scoring.

It was then that Ruturaj Gaikwad and Jalaj Saxena steadied the innings with a crucial 122-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Both batted cautiously, rescuing Maharashtra from complete collapse. Saxena fell for 49 after being trapped leg-before by Nidheesh, who broke the stand. Soon after, Gaikwad, nearing a century, departed for 91 (off 151 balls, 11 fours) after being trapped LBW by Eden Apple Tom.

At the end of Day 1, Maharashtra were 179/7, with Vicky Oswal (10*) and Ramakrishna Ghosh (11*) holding the crease.

For Kerala, Nidheesh starred with four wickets, while Basil NP claimed two and Eden Apple Tom took one. Kerala will look to wrap up Maharashtra's innings early on Day 2 to press home their advantage.

Devdutt Padikkal (96) and Karun Nair (73) scored big runs for Karnataka against Saurashtra. Karnataka are 295/5.

In Group C, Bengal made a strong start at Eden Gardens against Uttarakhand. Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal led the attack with figures of 4/54, while senior pacers Ishan Porel (3/40) and Mohammed Shami (3/37) picked up three wickets each. Test seamer Akash Deep went wicketless.

Over in Group D, Mumbai found themselves in early trouble at 74/3 in Srinagar after losing Musheer Khan, Ajinkya Rahane, and Ayush Mhatre cheaply. However, Siddesh Lad (116) and Shams Mulani (79*) steadied the innings, with Sarfaraz Khan also contributing a handy 42.

Meanwhile, in Hyderabad, Delhi skipper Ayush Badoni registered a fine half-century, while opener Sanat Sangwan (91*) and Ayush Doseja (97*) held firm to take their side to a commanding position by stumps. (ANI)

