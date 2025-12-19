KSCA President Venkatesh Prasad meets Amit Shah, Jay Shah in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Newly elected President of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Venkatesh Prasad on Friday met Union Home Amit Shah and International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah in New Delhi.

After meeting Amit Shah and Jay Shah, Prasad praised their vision and leadership in nation-building and cricket. He felt inspired by their commitment and looks forward to working with them to develop cricket talent and strengthen the game.

In an X post, Prasad wrote, "It was a privilege to meet Hon'ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji and @JayShah at their residence in Delhi. Their vision, leadership and commitment, whether in nation building or in strengthening Indian cricket, are truly inspiring. As KSCA President, I look forward to aligning with this vision to nurture talent and strengthen the game at every level."

Prasad has been elected as the president of the KSCA. Sujith Somasunder, who played two ODIs for India in 1996 and was head of education at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence, was elected vice-president of the KSCA.

Prasad won the election after the former Indian pacer received unanimous backing from Anil Kumble and Javagal Srinath, among others. Venkatesh defeated his rival, KN Shanth Kumar, by a 749-558 margin.

Last week, Prasad and the KSCA elected members on Wednesday met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. Prasad described the meeting with Karnataka's CM and DCM as "extremely positive" and "fruitful", saying they'll discuss in cabinet and assembly to bring back international cricket and IPL to iconic Chinnaswamy Stadium, pleasing fans after five decades.

Prasad played 33 Test and 161 ODI games for India. The 56-year-old scalped 203 in Tests and 221 wickets in ODIs. (ANI)

