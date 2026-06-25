DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / KSCA Secretary Santosh Menon disqualified after completing maximum tenure

KSCA Secretary Santosh Menon disqualified after completing maximum tenure

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:23 PM Jun 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): In a significant decision reinforcing principles of transparency and tenure limits in cricket administration, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Ombudsman, Justice Arun Mishra (Retd.), has allowed the complaint filed by Dolphin Cricketers, an institutional member of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

Advertisement

After an extensive examination of the BCCI Constitution, KSCA Rules, the recommendations of the Justice Lodha Committee, and relevant Supreme Court judgments, it was concluded that tenure served by an individual in different capacities within the KSCA must be cumulatively counted for the purpose of determining the disqualification of a member of the Managing Committee.

Advertisement

The order specifically found that Respondent No. 3, Santosh Menon, had completed the maximum permissible tenure of nine years in the KSCA as of December 16, 2025.

Advertisement

Consequently, he was held disqualified to continue as Secretary of the Association. Accordingly, the Ombudsman has declared the office of the Secretary, KSCA, vacant and directed both the BCCI and the KSCA to take immediate steps for implementation of the order.

The ruling is an important affirmation of the governance reforms introduced in Indian cricket, ensuring that tenure restrictions and cooling-off provisions are applied in their true spirit.

Advertisement

The decision underscores the commitment of cricketing institutions to accountability, good governance, and adherence to constitutional norms. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts