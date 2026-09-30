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Home / Sports / Kuldeep Yadav becomes 4th Indian spinner to reach 200 ODI wickets

Kuldeep Yadav becomes 4th Indian spinner to reach 200 ODI wickets

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ANI
Updated At : 06:43 PM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 30 (ANI): Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav reached the 200 wicket ODI mark during the second one-dayer against West Indies on Wednesday, becoming only fourth Indian spinner to do so.

During the second WI clash, Kuldeep bowled a 10-over spell of 2/65, getting wickets of Shai Hope and Keemk Paul.

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Now Kuldeep, India's ninth-highest ODI wicket-taker, has 200 scalps in 123 innings at an average of 26.76, with 10 four-fers and two five-fors to his name, including best figures of 6/25.

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He has taken second-fewest matches to 200 ODI scalps, with pacer Mohammed Shami (104 matches) being the fastest among Indians.

Among Indian spinners, only Kumble (334, also the all-time highest wicket-taker for India in ODIs), Harbhajan Singh (265) and Ravindra Jadeja (232) have managed 200+ ODI wickets.

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This year across six ODIs, Kuldeep has taken nine wickets at an average of over 36, with best figures of 4/40 taken against the Windies in previous ODI.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and elected to field first. Incrediblely paced centuries from John Campbell (101 in 68 balls, with nine fours and five sixes), Shai Hope (104 in 94 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) and Amir Jangoo (114 in 77 balls, with nine fours and three sixes) took WI to their highest ODI total ever, of 405/7.

Gurnoor Brar (2/96), debutant Auqib Nabi (0/84 in 8.5 overs) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/75) were thrashed by WI batters. Kuldeep Yadav (2/65) delivered the best among bowlers. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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