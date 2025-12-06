DT
Kuldeep Yadav continues fine run against South Africa with fifth four-wicket haul against Proteas

Kuldeep Yadav continues fine run against South Africa with fifth four-wicket haul against Proteas

ANI
Updated At : 06:05 PM Dec 06, 2025 IST
Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 6 (ANI): Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav continued his fine run against South Africa in ODIs, registering his fifth four-wicket haul against the Proteas in the third and final ODI of the series on Saturday.

During the Visakhapatnam ODI, the Proteas were cruising at 199/4 in the 33rd over, with wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock having registered his 23rd ODI ton. Dewald Brevis and Marco Jansen continued the attack, but Kuldeep picking them in the same over changed the game, reducing SA from 234/5 to 270 all out. Kuldeep ended with 4/41 in 10 overs.

Now in 16 ODIs against South Africa, the spinner has taken 36 wickets at an average of 17.58, with a strike rate of 21.3 and an economy rate of 4.95. He has five four-fers against SA, the most by an Indian bowler against any team in ODIs, surpassing four each for Zaheer Khan vs Zimbabwe and Mohammed Shami vs West Indies.

Kuldeep also continues his happy run in Visakhapatnam, having taken 13 wickets at the venue in five matches at an average of 16.46, with this being his best figures.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and put SA into bat first. Proteas lost Ryan Rickelton for a duck and a 113-run stand between Quinton de Kock (106 in 89 balls, with eight fours and six sixes) and skipper Temba Bavuma (48 in 67 balls, with five fours) followed. Quinton also had a 54-run stand with Matthew Breetzke (24 in 23 balls, with two sixes) and Proteas stumbled to five wickets down for 199 runs, with Prasidh Krishna (4/66) causing some mayhem. Dewald Brevis (29 in 29 balls, with two fours and a six) and Marco Jansen (17 in 15 balls, with two fours) tried to counter-attack, but a fine spell from Kuldeep (4/41) sunk them to 270 all out in 47.5 overs from a solid position of 234/5. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

