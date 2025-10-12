DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Kuldeep Yadav enters record books: Fastest left-arm wrist spinner to claim 5 five-wicket hauls in Test cricket

Kuldeep Yadav enters record books: Fastest left-arm wrist spinner to claim 5 five-wicket hauls in Test cricket

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:05 PM Oct 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav scripted history with a brilliant five-wicket haul on Day 3 of the second Test match against West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Advertisement

Yadav has become the fastest left-arm wrist spinner to claim 5 five-wicket hauls in Test cricket, achieving this feat in just 15 Tests and equalling Johnny Wardle's record of 5 five-wicket hauls, although Wardle took 28 Tests to reach the milestone.

Advertisement

Yadav led a clinical bowling performance to pick 5-82, his fifth five-wicket haul in the format, as India bowled out the West Indies for 248 in 81.5 overs in the first innings on Day 3.

Advertisement

Yadav is the second-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing West Indies series, with nine scalps to his name, averaging 20.33 with a five-wicket haul to his credit.

Yadav's Test career includes 15 matches, with 65 wickets at an average of 21.09 and an economy rate of 3.55.

Advertisement

Coming to the match, John Campbell and Shai Hope, with their half-centuries, staged a commendable fightback for the West Indies as they trailed by 97 runs after being forced into a follow-on by India during the second Test at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.

At the end of the day's play, the West Indies were 173/2, with Campbell (87*) and Hope (66*) unbeaten. WI was bundled out for 248 runs in their first innings after India had declared their first innings at 518/5.

At the Tea on Day 3, the Roston Chase-led side was 35/2 in 14.3 overs during their second innings, with John Campbell (18*) unbeaten on the crease.

Brief Scores: India: 518/5 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 175, Shubman Gill 129*, Jomel Warrican 3/98) vs WI: 248 and 173/2 (John Campbell 87*, Shai Hope 66*, Mohammed Siraj 1/10). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts