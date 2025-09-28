Kuldeep Yadav scripts history, becomes highest wicket-taker in Asia Cup with 36 wickets

Dubai [UAE], September 28 (ANI): Kuldeep Yadav has made history by becoming the highest wicket-taker overall in the Asia Cup (T20+ODI), surpassing Lasith Malinga's record of 33 wickets with a total of 36 wickets.

Yadav now also has the most wickets in the Asia Cup T20I edition, securing 17 wickets in the 2025 tournament. He achieved these feats in the final of the ongoing T20 Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday against Pakistan.

Yadav and Wanindu Hasaranga are tied for the most wickets in the T20 Asia Cup 2025 with 17 wickets each.

However, Yadav achieved this feat in just seven matches, showcasing his exceptional form, whereas Hasaranga took 12 games to accomplish the same feat.

He has now also become the highest wicket-taker in a single T20I Asia Cup edition, with 17 wickets.

The previous record was held by Bangladesh pacer Al-Amin Hossain, who picked 11 wickets during the 2016 edition of the tournament.

The wrist spinner picked up three wickets in the final over of his spell to take his wicket tally this edition to 17. Yadav removed Saim Ayub (14), Salman Agha (8), Shaheen Afridi (0), and Faheem Ashraf (0).

In 47 matches, Yadav has scalped 86 wickets at a brilliant average of 13.12 and economy of 6.70 with best figures of 5/17.

Coming to the match, Yadav's spin magic restricts Pakistan to 146 in the final of the ongoing T20 Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday. India made a superb comeback with the ball in the second half of the match.

After being 113-2 in 12 overs, Pakistan were bowled out for just 33 runs. India were without star all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the Asia Cup 2025 final. India will require 147 to grab the title.

Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha once again avoided the handshake at the toss. Yadav also did not attend the trophy photoshoot with the Pakistan captain before the toss. (ANI)

