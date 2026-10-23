Kumar Kushagra called up as cover for injured Ishan Kishan for second T20I between India and New Zealand

Christchurch [New Zealand], October 23 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that Kumar Kushagra has been added to India's squad as cover for the second T20I against New Zealand after Ishan Kishan was ruled out of the match due to a low-grade right adductor strain.

Kishan sustained the injury during the first T20I against New Zealand and will miss the second match, scheduled to be played on Saturday. Kushagra, who is currently in Christchurch with the India A squad, will join the Indian team for the second T20I. The BCCI Medical Team continues to monitor Kishan's progress.

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"Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan sustained a low-grade right adductor strain during the first T20I against New Zealand and is ruled out of the second T20I to be played on Saturday. The Men’s Selection Committee has added Kumar Kushagra to the squad as cover for the second T20I," the BCCI media release said.

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"Kushagra, who is currently in Christchurch with the India A squad, will join the India squad for the second T20I. The BCCI Medical Team continues to monitor Kishan’s progress," the statement concluded.

The second T20I match will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday. Kishan has scored 1,955 runs in 67 T20Is at an average of 31.03 and a strike rate of 148.55. He is also part of India's squad for the five-match ODI series against New Zealand.

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India head into the second T20I with a 1-0 lead in the five-match series after securing a four-wicket victory in the opener.

Sanju Samson laid the foundation for the chase with a fluent 67 off 33 balls, while Naman Dhir produced an explosive unbeaten 42 off 15 deliveries to guide India home with two balls to spare. Captain Shreyas Iyer also contributed 42 off 28 balls.

Earlier, Glenn Phillips smashed an unbeaten 82 off 40 balls, while Finn Allen scored 45 off 24 deliveries as New Zealand posted 225/4, their highest total in home T20Is.

India's tour of New Zealand features five T20Is, followed by five ODIs and two Test matches.

India’s updated squad for the 2nd T20I: Shreyas Iyer [C], Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson [WK], Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Tilak Varma [VC], Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Kumar Kushagra [WK] (ANI)

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