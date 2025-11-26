Kumble urges Team India to "deeply reflect" on series loss to South Africa, speaks against "constant changes in playing XI, batting orders"

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 26 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble, a leading wicket-taker, has expressed dissapointment with India's "complete surrender" to South Africa, which resulted in their first series loss to Proteas in 25 years on home soil, saying that "constant changes to the playing XI, batting orders, and frequent rotations prevent stability" and Team India must "deeply reflect".

India succumbed to their second series loss at home, that too a whitewash in back-to-back years, as incredible performances from spinner Simon Harmer and all-rounder Marco Jansen handed the Proteas a massive 408-run win over India, to seal a 2-0 series win, their first in India since 2000. After a 0-3 whitewash to New Zealand last year, Team India, under Gautam Gambhir's coaching, finds its World Test Championship (WTC) final chances under serious threat for the second cycle.

Speaking on 'Cricket Live', JioStar expert, Kumble said, "The results, especially today's defeat to South Africa and the 3-0 loss to New Zealand, reflect broader issues beyond just outcomes. India appeared well-positioned in some areas but ultimately faltered. What's needed is a different mindset for Test cricket; constant changes to the playing XI, batting orders, and frequent rotations prevent stability. While injuries and form dips are understandable, India must take time to deeply reflect. With the next Test not until August 2026, there is room for thoughtful discussion about the future direction of Indian Test cricket."

Kumble said that the "vaccum" created after the retirements of legends like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin should be filled with "clear vision and structured planning" and filling team with youngsters would not work.

"The team needs a strong core of experienced players to support and nurture emerging talent. Introducing too many inexperienced players simultaneously without a solid foundation would not work. A robust line-up with mostly seasoned players, complemented by one or two newcomers, is essential for sustained success," he added.

Kumble reflected on India's "complete surrender" and pointed out that it was a 74-run stand in the first innings between Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav, in which the latter played 134 balls to score 19, was the reason why they could go and play 83.5 overs. He also added that while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja showed positivity, Team India as a whole "failed to cope with the challenges".

After a sluggish start on day one with 247/6 on the board, a maiden Test ton from all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy (109) and a hard-hitting knock from Marco Jansen (93 in 91 balls, with six fours and seven sixes) made crucial lower-order contributions to propel the Proteas to 489 in the first innings. Kuldeep Yadav (4/115) was the top bowler for India.

Jansen continued his magic with the ball, snapping figures of 6/48, as the hosts were bundled out for merely 201. A half-century from Yashasvi Jaiswal (58 in 97 balls, with six fours and a six) and Washington Sundar (48 in 92 balls, with two fours and a six) offering notable resistance. India did have a fine start with a 65-run opening stand, but slipped to 122/7, with a 72-run stand between Sundar and Kuldeep (19 in 134 balls, with three fours) pushing India to the 200-run mark.

South Africa chose to not enforce the follow-on, instead extending their advantage to past 500, with Tristan Stubbs (94 in 180 balls, with nine fours and a six) leading the way in their third innings total of 260/5 before the declaration. Once again, it was a spinner shining, with Jadeja taking a four-fer. But India were set a massive 549 runs to chase.

Simon Harmer, South Africa's Player of the Match in Kolkata, was at his very best in the second innings as well. Adding to his 3/64 in the first innings, Harmer (6/37) ran through India's batting line-up on the morning of the final day.

While Sai Sudarshan (14 in 139 balls, with a four) and Ravindra Jadeja (54 in 87 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) mounted resistance, India's fight broke in the second session as South Africa's continued strikes meant that they secured a massive 408-run win in Guwahati, bundling out India for 140 runs.

Another positive display for the visitors came from Aiden Markram, who stood tall in the field with a couple of stunning catches.

Harmer secured the 'Player of the Series' awards with 17 wickets in both Tests, including two four-fers and a six-fer. While Jansen took home the 'Player of the Match' award with an all-round performance, scoring a brilliant 93 and taking seven wickets. (ANI)

