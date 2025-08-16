Kurnool Knights, Vizianagaram Ninjas shine on Day 1 of Yuva Andhra Championship 2025

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 16 (ANI): The Yuva Andhra Championship 2025, a feeder tournament into the upcoming Telugu Kabaddi League, kicked off in style at the Chennupati Ramakotaiah Municipal Corporation Indoor Stadium in Vijayawada, as per a release from Andhra Kabaddi Association.

Organized by the Andhra Kabaddi Association, the 11-day championship brings together the top Kabaddi talent from Andhra Pradesh, offering them a platform to secure a place in the official player pool for the Telugu Kabaddi League.

The opening day on Friday saw a change in the schedule, as the first two matches - Amravati Crushers vs Vizag Commandos and Krishna Defenders vs Tirupati Riders have been postponed to a later date due to logistical challenges.

The day began with an exhibition match where Kesineni Sivanth (Chinni) graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Members of the Andhra Kabaddi Association were also present, marking a strong show of support for the event.

Meanwhile, Match 3 turned into a classic thriller, with Kurnool Knights scripting a stunning comeback to beat Kakinada Kraken 36-32. Kraken were in control until the 31st minute, but a crucial all out by the Knights swung the momentum. The scores were level soon after, and the lead kept changing hands until the final two minutes, when the Knights held their nerve to seal a four-point win.

V Durga Prasanth led the charge for the Knights with 11 raid points, supported by Kunchala Srikanth's all-round display of 8 points and R Chandra Sri Sai Ram's rock-solid defense, which fetched him 6 tackle points. For Kraken, G Samarasimhareddy was the standout with 12 raid points, while Kaligula Srinivas contributed 4 tackle points and 1 raid point.

In the day's final encounter, Vizianagaram Ninjas outplayed Bhimavaram Guardians 48-38. Chekka Nagababu was unstoppable for the Ninjas, bagging 18 raid points, while A Venkata Gopi secured a High 5 in defense, with consistent support from his teammates.

For the Guardians, it was largely a one-man show from Palaka Manikanta, who produced a remarkable 25 raid points. However, the lack of support from the rest of the side meant the Ninjas cruised to victory.

Speaking about the tournament, Vikas Gautam, CEO of the Yuva Kabaddi Series, said, "I'm excited to witness the raw Kabaddi talent in Andhra Pradesh. The Yuva Andhra Championship, as a feeder to the Telugu Kabaddi League, will truly change the landscape of grassroots Kabaddi in the state. With live coverage on FanCode and 13 cable networks across Andhra and Telangana, we're bringing this action to every home," as quoted from a release by Andhra Kabaddi Association. (ANI)

