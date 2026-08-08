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Home / Sports / Kusal Mendis named President of newly formed Sri Lankan Professional Cricketers' Association

Kusal Mendis named President of newly formed Sri Lankan Professional Cricketers' Association

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ANI
Updated At : 10:53 PM Aug 08, 2026 IST
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Colombo [Sri Lanka], August 8 (ANI): Sri Lanka's men's white-ball captain Kusal Mendis was named the newly formed Sri Lankan Professional Cricketers' Association (SLPCA) President.

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The newly formed SLPCA was officially launched on Saturday.

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The association, backed by prominent players including women's captain Chamari Athapaththu and allrounder Wanindu Hasaranga, aims to serve as an independent and collective voice for professional cricketers in Sri Lanka.

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"The formation of the SLPCA comes at a landmark time for Sri Lankan cricket, following a sustained period of positive progress and reform across the sport in the country, including the work of the game's transformation committee to strengthen governance and modernise the domestic structure," a media release said as per Cricinfo.

"Alongside the governance reforms and transformation work already underway, having a genuine, organised player voice is another important step toward a modern, collaborative game that is aligned with international best practice," the release added.

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The launch comes amid a period of significant administrative upheaval in Sri Lankan cricket, with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) undergoing a major reform process under a temporary, government-appointed Cricket Transformation Committee.

The formation of the players' association is the latest step towards modernising the game in the country, with a new constitution also in the works.

The SLPCA is directly affiliated with the World Cricketers' Association (WCA), the global federation representing professional cricketers.

The affiliation gives Sri Lankan players access to the WCA's international programmes, welfare and support systems, and global player-advocacy networks, areas where they have historically lacked a structured presence.

"We're proud to have established SPCA to represent Sri Lanka's players at this important time, and we look forward to working constructively and collaboratively with Sri Lanka Cricket, the Transformation Committee, and other stakeholders as cricket continues to grow," Kusal, as SPCA president, said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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