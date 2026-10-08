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Home / Sports / Kusal Mendis named Sri Lanka’s new Test captain as Dhananjaya de Silva steps down

Kusal Mendis named Sri Lanka’s new Test captain as Dhananjaya de Silva steps down

Mendis will lead the Test side for the first time in next month’s two-match series against Pakistan, while de Silva remains available for selection

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PTI
Colombo, Updated At : 06:38 PM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis walks after losing his wicket. Image credit/REUTERS
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Sri Lanka Cricket on Thursday appointed Kusal Mendis as the new Test captain after Dhananjaya de Silva stepped down from his position with immediate effect.

The two match Test series in Pakistan next month will be Mendis’ first stint as the captain, who is already leading the country in ODI and T20I formats.

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The 31-year-old has represented Sri Lanka in 75 Tests and a total of 343 international appearances across formats.

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De Silva, who wanted to “pass the mantle to the next generation”, has played 69 Tests and scored more than 4,400 runs, including 13 centuries.

He, however, will remain available for selection as a player.

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De Silva, who took over as Test captain in January 2024, conveyed his decision in a letter to Sri Lanka Cricket’s selection committee.

“It’s my genuine opinion that the mantle should go down to the next generation,” De Silva said in the letter.

Ashley de Silva, the CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket, thanked De Silva for his contribution in the longest format.

“Sri Lanka Cricket wishes him the very best for the remainder of his career and thanks him for the leadership he provided to our Test team,” said Silva.

De Silva led Sri Lanka in 18 Tests after taking over from Dimuth Karunaratne. The island nation was successful in winning seven of those matches.

As captain, he scored 1130 runs at an average of 36.45 and picked nine wickets as well.

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