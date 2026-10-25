Kwizera breaks Spanish half-marathon record, Chepkirui wins Valencia race by one second

Valencia [Spain], October 25 (ANI): Rodrigue Kwizera broke the Spanish national record to win the men's title at the Valencia Half Marathon, while Kenya's Sheila Chepkirui edged compatriot Diana Wanza by one second to claim the women's crown here on Sunday.

Kwizera, who previously represented Burundi before switching allegiance to Spain, clocked 58 minutes and three seconds to improve the Spanish record of 59:39. His training partner and fellow Spaniard Thierry Ndikumwenayo finished second in 58:09, while Kenya's Victor Kipruto took third place in 58:12, reported Olympics.com.

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The men's race witnessed an exceptional level of competition, with five athletes finishing inside 59 minutes, all recording personal bests.

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In the women's event, Chepkirui crossed the finish line in 1:03:51, narrowly ahead of Wanza, who clocked 1:03:52. Chepkirui's winning time placed her joint fifth on the women's half-marathon all-time list, while Wanza moved to sixth on the list after improving her personal best by more than three minutes.

Daisilah Jerono of Kenya completed the podium in 1:04:11, as six women finished the race in under 65 minutes.

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Spain's Laura Luengo Caselles also made history by setting a national record in the women's race, clocking 1:08:28.

The Valencia Half Marathon once again produced fast times across both fields, with the close finish in the women's event adding to an exciting day of racing.

Valencia Half Marathon 2026: Men's Results - Top 10

1. Rodrigue Kwizera (ESP) - 58:03 (NR)

2. Thierry Ndikumwenayo (ESP) - 58:09

3. Victor Kipruto (KEN) - 58:12

4. Tadese Worku (ETH) - 58:33

5. Owen Kapkama (KEN) - 58:42

6. Jemal Yimer (ETH) - 59:01

7. James Kipkosgei (KEN) - 59:03

8. Yaseen Abdalla (SUD) - 59:12

9. Daniel Ebenyo (KEN) - 59:20

10. Melkeneh Azize (ETH) - 59:20

Valencia Half Marathon 2026: Women's Results - Top 10

1. Sheila Chepkirui (KEN) - 1:03:51

2. Diana Wanza (KEN) - 1:03:52

3. Daisilah Jerono (KEN) - 1:04:11

4. Mizan Alem (ETH) - 1:04:54

5. Senayet Getachew (ETH) - 1:04:57

6. Caroline Gitonga (KEN) - 1:04:59

7. Gladys Kwamboka (KEN) - 1:05:02

8. Jesca Chelangat (KEN) - 1:05:29

9. Miriam Chebet (KEN) - 1:05:39

10. Aynadis Mebratu (ETH) - 1:05:40 (ANI)

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