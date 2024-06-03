Kylian Mbappé not in France squad for Paris Olympics

AP

Paris, June 3

Kylian Mbappé will not play for France at the Paris Olympics after he was left out of Thierry Henry's provisional squad for the Games on Monday.

The World Cup winner, who is widely expected to join Real Madrid after leaving Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent, had stated his desire to play at the Games in his home nation.

Henry and even French president Emmanuel Macron wanted Mbappé to be part of the men's Olympic team, but he was not part of the 25-man squad.

PSG's Warren Zaire-Emery and Bradley Barcola were included, as well as veteran striker Alexandre Lacazette.

Unlike most international events, clubs are not required to let their players compete at men's Olympic tournaments.

#France