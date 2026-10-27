DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Kylian Mbappe issues apology after "ill-judged" remarks seemingly targeting Mao Zedong

Kylian Mbappe issues apology after "ill-judged" remarks seemingly targeting Mao Zedong

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:47 PM Oct 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Paris [France], October 27 (ANI): French and Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe has issued an apology for his comments, seemingly referring to Mao Zedong, the founding leader of Communist China, after Chinese broadcasters pulled off coverage of Spanish league football, along with any matches featuring Mbappe, in response to his remarks, reported Goal.com.

The controversy stemmed from a video of Mbappe's interview ahead of going on French online talk show 'The Bridge' circulating on X.

Advertisement

In the video, Mbappe, often referred to as 'dictator' by fans for his influence on on-field action during matches, was asked about gus favourite meme, to which the superstar footballer replied that it was "a video someone made of a guy ... I think he was a Chinese dictator", before the video showed an altered image of Mbappe's face on Zedong's blue-suited body.

Advertisement

Also, a prominent Chinese sports website, Dongqiudi, took a step in response to his remarks, deleting Mbappé's name from official ranking of the 2026 Ballon d'Or and replacing it with the phrase "chá wú cǐ rén", which roughly translates to "no such person exists" or "the person does not exist". Harry Kane, the English and Bayern Munich footballer, went on to win the Ballon d'Or, the highest individual award in football, while Mbappé finished second.

Mbappe issued an apology on Tuesday on his social media.

Advertisement

"During a recent interview, I reacted to an image of myself," he said. "My comment was ill-judged, and I now understand that it hurts many people in China and in Chinese communities around the world. I apologise to everyone my words have upset. This was absolutely not my intention. I have deep respect for the Chinese people and their history and I am sincerely sorry," the statement added.

Javier Tebas, the president of La Liga, also issued an apology to the Chinese people on the association's behalf, posting on X, "We are aware of the harm this matter has caused, and I would like, on behalf of the Spanish league association, to offer our sincere apology to the Chinese people."

He also warned of the fallout the incident could have caused for Spanish football regarding their fandom in China, saying, "We cannot allow an individual act to tarnish this relationship or harm more than 20 clubs that take part in our professional competitions, as well as millions of Chinese fans." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts